There are a total of 18 cases in Northern Ireland
Concern as ILT discovered in Co Monaghan flocks

Picture: Larry Cummins. 

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 17:30
Sean Ryan

An infectious poultry disease has been identified in two Monaghan flocks.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed that these are the only known cases of infectious laryngotracheitis or ILT in the Republic. 

A total of 18 flocks in Northern Ireland are affected, with the majority of cases in Tyrone and Armagh.

ILT is a notifiable disease in Ireland, but not in the UK or EU. 

Symptoms include respiratory issues and a loss of production, however, many birds make a full recovery and a commercial vaccine is available. 

Affected flocks exhibit depressed feed consumption followed by egg production loss and increased mortality.

In severe cases, clinical signs are associated with the bird’s attempt to clear obstruction of the trachea or larynx with plugs of mucus and/or blood. 

These signs include bloody nasal discharge, head shaking, and soiling of back and wing feathers with mucus and blood. 

Birds with respiratory distress will gape, gasp, and cough with moistrales and extend the neck to breathe.

There is no legislative requirement that affected flocks be culled. 

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson said biosecurity is "critical" in halting further outbreaks.

