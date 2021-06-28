Winning Donegal family to host virtual farm walk

Richard and Wendy Starrett, winners of 2020 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards (QMA), will host the National Milk Quality Farm Walk as a webinar and social media takeover on Tuesday, June 29 next.

The event is organised by Teagasc, with the support of Aurivo Co-Op, the National Dairy Council, and Ornua.

The story of how the Starrett family farm achieved success will be told and will feature extensive interviews with Richard Starrett, his Teagasc Advisor, Tommy Doherty, and Aurivo Farm Profitability Specialist Majella McCafferty, on the day.

The steps taken by Richard and Wendy to ensure their farm produces milk of the highest quality, in an environmentally sustainable way will be discussed and highlighted.

Sustainability focus

The Starrett's supply Aurivo Co-Op and their farm in Lifford is a true family operation where they reside with Richard’s parents, and children David, Holly, and John.

Richard and Wendy believe sustainability is the biggest and most important aspect of farming and is focused on improving the sustainability of their farm.

The measures taken by the Starrett family to enhance the environment and to farm in harmony with nature will be highlighted during the walk.

The virtual event will be moderated by QMA Judge Jack Kennedy and will take place at 11am.

Awards

Meanwhile, since its establishment in 2009, the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards have gone from strength to strength with the standard of entrants improving year on year.

"This is a credit to the immense dedication of Irish family farms in producing the best quality milk in the world," said a spokesman.

"Consumers all over the world can be reassured by the attention to detail in terms of hygiene, food safety, animal health and welfare, and environmental protection applied by all the entrants each year.

"The Starrett family farm in Lifford really demonstrates their passion for quality, and commitment to sustainable on-farm practices, technical expertise, and animal welfare which makes them a showcase farm."

For further information and to register for the walk visit https://www.teagasc.ie/news--events/national-events/events/milkqualityfarmwalk.php