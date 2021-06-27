What are your rights with defective products that cause harm or loss?

For thousands of homeowners in Donegal and Mayo defective building blocks have left houses disintegrating and have forced residents out of their homes because they have been deemed structurally unsafe.

People are entitled to expect that the things they buy are safe. However, sometimes there are instances when some products may be faulty or defective and can cause serious personal injury and/or property damage, as a result.

Manufacturers of defective products which cause harm or loss can be held liable.

There are strict laws to ensure health and safety when it comes to products.

Liability

Product manufacturers and suppliers can be held liable for design defects and manufacturing flaws and for not including adequate safeguards particularly on dangerous products and for inadequate product warnings for information on such products.

Aside from the protection afforded to consumers under the principles of negligence and contract, The Defective Products Act 1991 was enacted which implemented the council directive 85/374EEC on product liability in Ireland.

The Act provides that a product is defective where “it fails to provide the safety which a person is entitled to expect, taking all circumstances into account”.

The relevant circumstances include the presentation of the property, the use to which it could be reasonably expected that the product would be put, and the time when the product was put in circulation.

The Act effectively provides that the cause of action is one of strict liability, that is, instead of the plaintiff having to prove fault, it is for the defendant to establish one of the defenses set out in the Act.

If the defendant succeeds in proving one of the defenses, the defendant will avoid liability under the Act, but may still be held liable to the plaintiff in negligence.

Development Risk

One of the most common defenses used is the defense known as 'Development Risk' where the defect could not have been discovered at the time of the product's circulation because the state of technological and scientific knowledge was not then competent to do so, so the producer would not be liable.

Defective Product Liability cases can be complex and the facts necessary to prove your case should be collected as soon as possible to protect your rights.

Obviously, if the company or manufacturer who provided the products is not in business any longer or does not have adequate insurance in place it can be difficult to recover even if you are successful with obtaining a judgment.

If you are buying a new house you should check if it is registered with a structural defects insurance scheme such as Home Bond or Premier.

Schemes

If you are borrowing it can be included as a condition in your letter of loan offer from your bank confirming that such a policy is in place.

Alternatively, the lender may accept a Certificate from an architect or a surveyor who will be able to issue a Certificate to the effect that he supervised the build at various key points throughout the build and confirms that it conforms to Building Regulations etc.

Home Bond and similar schemes provide insurance in respect of any structural defects in your new property for a period of up to 10 years.

The benefit of the scheme is passed to the new owners if you sell within the period that the policy is in force.

Like all insurance policies, there will be certain limits and exclusions set out in the guarantee policies.

It is always advisable before you buy a second-hand house that you instruct an appropriate surveyor to survey the property in advance of purchasing.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’.

Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

Email: info@walshandpartners.ie Web: www.walshandpartners.ie