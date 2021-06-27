Processors keep a ‘tight rein’ on prices being paid for stock

It continues to be a tough struggle for finishers to get extra on price from the processors while the intake versus the demand for stock at the factories remains very finely balanced.

The belief is that the processors are getting just about sufficient to meet their minimum demands presently and remain under pressure to keep the cattle flow at its present level while maintaining a tight rein on the prices being paid for the stock.

We are approaching the days of June and the factory agents will be expecting some early finishers to have cattle coming off grass very soon.

Weather

Due to the later than normal season for grass growth, with the weather over both April and May not conducive to good grass growth the bridge between the shed and grass cattle had been tougher than usual for the processors.

They have been put under pressure to balance between their determination to hold tight on upward movement in price and the necessity to keep sufficient cattle coming through the factory gates to supply the order books.

Markets

Markets year to date have been performing stronger than many might have been expecting during the autumn months of last year with Brexit looming on January 1 and bringing with it major uncertainty about any deal being secured with the EU up to the twelfth hour.

The finishers who have had to cope with the extra costs of a late spring for finishing cattle welcome any extra cents that can be gotten on their returns, but they are finding that every extra cent is hard-earned in negotiations with the factories.

Intake

The intake last week was almost 7,000 head less than the corresponding week last year, explaining the pressure on the factories to get stock.

The intake of 29,471 head included 10,581 steers which was down 2,500 head on 2020, 8, 110 heifers, and 6,996 cows with each category down around 1,700 head on last year. Holding parity with 2020 was the young bulls at 3,176 head.

Price

On price the base price for all categories continues to make marginal gains this week.

For the most part the steers are now off a base of 415cents/kg with some producers doing deals to deliver up to 420cents/kg and a sprinkle of a shade extra being mentioned as conceded by some factories under the greatest pressure to get sufficient.

The premium on the heifers has widenced a shade with most of the heifers now on a base of 425cents/kg and a few lots being mentioned at 5cents/kg more, even if it is a battle to get it.

The majority of the young bulls have moved to around 420cents/kg this week as they follow the trend of the other sectors and the factories are also taking in a few more to make up for the supply pressure in other sectors.

The cows are up to 370-375 cents/kg for the tops of the R grade cows and ranging back to 345-355cents/kg for O grade with P grade from around 335cents/kg this week.