Hope springs that Eid-al-Adha festival celebrations will stem price decline
Pressure on lamb prices eroding producer returns

Sheep for sale at Kenmare Mart. The factories quoting for supplies this week are offering a base of 670c/kg.

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 11:00
Martin Ryan

The pressure on lamb prices at the factories is continuing to erode producer returns this week with most of the processors having reduced their quotes further.

The price has been coming from a record high which does have the benefit that they are still in positive mode compared to other seasons, but the cost of production keeps rising and has to be put into the equation.

The factories quoting for supplies this week are offering a base of 670cents/kg in general which is back around 20cents/kg on last week's offering and adding up to a drop of 120-130cents/kg from the peak earlier in the season.

The processors continue the line that the market returns don't justify the continuation of the higher prices to the producers and that the trade has weakened on the continent.

Trade

Producers are hoping that the upcoming Eid-al-Adha festival celebrations on the continent will provide some support to stem the decline in the price.

Prices at the live sales at the marts have also come back this week reflecting the trend at the factories with some centres reporting a drop of up to €8/head on Monday.

The entries for the mart sales are continuing light.

Mart

There was 300 head at Corrin on Monday where the trade was easier and the butcher's lambs sold for up to €115 over.

A pen of eight weighing 52kgs sold for €167, and a pen of nine weighing 52kgs sold for €166.

The top price/head on the day was €168 for a pen of two weighing 56kgs.

The factory lambs made up to €96 over.

There were 550 on offer at Kilkenny Mart where the prices were back €3-€8/head and a top price of €97 over for the butcher's lambs.

A pen of ten weighing 58kgs sold for €155. A pen of five weighing 54kgs sold for €150 and a pen of eleven weighing 52kgs made €147.

The factory lambs sold for up to €99 over.

