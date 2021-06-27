'Attractive' 26.5 acres near Dunmanway 

'Property is of good quality' 
Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

Located approximately 10km to the north of Dunmanway, another piece of attractive land is being presented to the market this week – its size ensuring that it falls within the budgetary constraints of a wide variety of potentially interested parties.

The 26.5-acre holding is in the townland of Curradrinagh. According to the selling agents – Lehanes & Associates of Dunmanway – the property is of good quality, with slightly elevated dry and free-draining lands.

“This is in one block,” says Daniel Lehane, “and it’s more or less in one field as well. It’s a very grassy piece of land that is slightly elevated and has a lovely southerly aspect to it. 

"There aren’t any outbuildings or cattle handling facilities but it would make a cracking outside farm to run heifers on, for example, or to cut silage.

“When I saw this block of land, I liked it straight away because at a time when a lot of fields around west Cork weren’t growing grass so well, this place was virtually pumping out grass – it was looking really well a couple of months ago. It’s very accessible by a public laneway and it would make a very good hobby farm, given the size of it.”

 Of the 26 acres, the agent says, there are about 18 or 19 acres of grassland, with the remainder consisting of poorer scrub/rocky outcrop.

There are entitlements with the property. They’re not included in the asking price but further details are available from the selling agents for anyone interested.

“The guide price is in the region of €9,000 to €10,000 per acre,” says Daniel. “The entitlements are a separate matter but they’ll be offered to eventual buyer afterwards.”

