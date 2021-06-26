Keen interest for 32 acre farm near Killarney

Located in Kerry, just 4km to the northwest of Barraduff on the N72 and just a kilometer south of Raheen Primary School, a 32-acre non-residential farm is currently for sale with Killarney-based auctioneer ERA Ken O’Sullivan & Company.

The holding is in strong dairying country but the land here varies in quality.

Some of the land is silage or arable ground, portions of it are in permanent pasture while the remainder consists of reclaimed land that would be suitable for summer grazing.

“There’s some good silage ground,” Ken describes. “There are about eight acres or so which would be good silage ground; high and dry silage ground… After that, you have the middle-of-the-road coarse grazing ground and then some reclaimed land.”

The farm is down the end of a cul-de-sac road and, according to Ken, it enjoys a great deal of road frontage – something which lends itself to the strong possibility of getting planning permission for a dwelling.

“Given the planners’ approach to planning for a one-off house, they’re always more likely to give planning in a place where you’re not exiting onto a busy primary or secondary national route or something like that and where this is located, there would be almost no visual impact for a new build… so there should be some site potential there.”

The holding is being offered in two separate lots. The first one consists of 19.5 acres, occupying most of the northern part of the property, while Lot 2 includes the remaining 12.5 acres of the southern portion of the land. The division of the two lots is clearly demarcated by an old unused roadway.

Killarney is approximately 10km west of the farm, putting it within commutable distance of the busy tourism town with the facilities of a city.

There are no entitlements going with the farm which is listed at a guide price of €240,000 (€7,500/acre).

With the property on the market for only about 10 days, interest is already evident.

“We’ve had a number of genuine inquiries,” says Ken, “and we think that it will sell within a short space of time.”