Wild boar emphasises 'threat' of invasive species to pig industry

Pig price is static this week 
Wild boar emphasises 'threat' of invasive species to pig industry

The ASF positive status in Germany is impacting on the overall European pigmeat market. File Picture. 

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 15:00

The Irish pig price remains static with quotes ranging around €1.70c/kg up to €1.74c/kg in the main.

Suppliers to Cookstown in Co Tyrone, NI, are receiving 2-4c/kg above the upper end of these figures.

Optimism for the Irish pig price to follow the Spanish price, which broke the elusive €2/kg barrier, has dissipated somewhat following a week when the EU average price showed no improvement.

Germany continues to be a drag on the overall European pigmeat market with difficulties moving the reduced German pigmeat supply due to their ASF positive status.

Wild boar 

The story of wild boar in Co Kerry this week emphasises the threat of invasive species to Ireland's pig industry.

If one case of positive ASF in a wild boar or backyard pig was detected in Ireland, it could result in the loss of the hard-fought-for market access across the globe.

All precautions to prevent the risk posed by this wild boar incident were taken to protect Ireland’s third-largest agricultural sector, which employs over 8,000 people, and has exports valued at €1bn.

The national kill was 71,923 last week, back to normal throughput after the June bank holiday week.

Price and throughput

Ireland’s percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 100.33% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing 12/06/2021.

Factory pig throughput in Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending June 20, 2021, was 71,923 head which was 13,371 more than the previous week and 1,472 more than in the corresponding week in 2020.

Read More

Mart Report: Us over-50s are the workhorses of the nation

More in this section

Swathe through the forest Commercial forests can help climate change fight, UL research finds
Carbery Group's Farm Zero C emerges victorious in SFI awards  Carbery Group's Farm Zero C emerges victorious in SFI awards 
Funding to promote biodiversity on farms across Munster Funding to promote biodiversity on farms across Munster
Wild boar emphasises 'threat' of invasive species to pig industry

Concern as ILT discovered in Co Monaghan flocks

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices