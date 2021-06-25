There's no place like home...

One of the major disadvantages of going back to reality is surely the return of visitors.

While Covid reigned, visitors to every house were banished.

Nobody visited, and nobody complained either.

Sundays spent with your feet up, and your mouth open, as you took in an afternoon snooze.

It's what life is supposed to be all about and I for one fully embraced it.

Going around the house in your trunks and little else. My God, but we were privileged for the past couple of months. We lived like royalty and didn't realise it at all.

With no likelihood of a sudden arrival, the place was your own, today and every day.

I recall one day looking at my cattle in my pyjamas. Where else would you have a life such as this, outside of the Palace of Versailles?

But now alas, with the dreaded relaxation of restrictions, visitors I fear will return in their droves.

As welcome in this house (to my mind at least) as an unannounced sneeze, I can do little to prevent the inevitable, but watch events unfold.

And I know when I finally hear the noise of a car rattling into the yard, carrying a contingent of visitors, that my heart will fall. I will know the good times are over there and then and that I will have to entertain the masses once again.

Company

I don't honestly know why people bother to come here in the first place. I'm far from riveting company, even at the best of times.

Sure, I might know something about cattle and blood scour in young calves. I might know how to rid a person of warts and verrucas by visiting a fairy fort, but beyond this, I'm far from stimulating company.

Even so, still, they will arrive, people who seem to have nothing better to do than to visit.

And as soon as they do, the kettle will be put into action. You can be sure of that, for my missus is a hospitable creature.

And when the tea starts to flow, the visitors' feet will dig in under the table like champion Tug of War competitors. There will be no moving them after that.

Then sometime later, perhaps hours later, when it finally looks like they might go, someone, without any encouragement from me, will branch into a song.

A song without a beginning, middle or end. An old lament that will sweep the singer away into an emotional tide of heartbreak, longing and grief.

Boredom

And all too late, the time will eventually come for them to go. But instead of going with haste, you will most likely find yourself now standing by their car door as they rehash a tiresome tale you heard them deliver three hours previously.

It was boring the first time, it hasn't improved with age.

Finally the words, "We'll be off so”, are heard. And now the danger will be that in the rush to get them on their way you might get a finger or two caught in the door.

It happens to the best of us, such is our anxiety to see the back of the interlopers.

But finally, accidents aside, they will go and as you wave them off like the passengers of the Titanic, you will shed a tear, for you know the next car load cannot be far away.

The Covid plague might well be coming to an end, but the plague that is visitors has only just begun!