€10k per acre sought for working dairy farm in West Cork

For many of those on the lookout for a dairy enterprise, it’s never an easy task to find the right property with all the elements included.

Sometimes, a large block of land is available, but there remains the expensive complication of installing outbuildings and facilities or having to carry out drainage works or other land improvements.

There might also need to be reseeding work or the worry that the place has not proven itself as a dairy farm.

To those who are seeking a ready-to-go dairy farm with substantial acres, therefore, it might be worth considering the latest offering in West Cork from Dunmanway-based auctioneer Daniel Lehane.

It consists of a 99-acre operational dairy farm near Dunmanway which can be purchased in lots and has the additional option of purchasing a 90-head dairy herd and associated entitlements.

“There’s very little waste on this property,” says Daniel.

“The farm is in two natural divisions divided by a very quiet public road, with the majority of the land being around the yard and south of the road.

“That’s where lots one (42.5 acres), two (32 acres), and three (1.1 acres with derelict cottage) are located — all south of the road.”

The holding enjoys a good internal road system and is located in the townland of Behagullane, around 8km to the north-east of Dunmanway, and about one hour’s drive west of Cork City.

“North of the road, then there’s Lot 4 (18.6 acres),” added Daniel.

“As well as the land, there are cubicle spaces for about 90 cows — which is always the thing that’s the hardest to put together.”

The buildings include the 90-cubicle-space slatted shed with a passageway, covered hay shed, and lean-to.

There is also a 12-unit milking parlour with automatic feeders.

“It’s an older-type milking parlour, but it’s working fine,” said Daniel.

“They’ve also installed a new automated feeding system within the parlour a couple of years ago — it’s a good, smart set-up.

“It’s currently milking close to 90 cows.

“It could milk a few more but that’s up to the next owner.”

The guide price of €10,000 per acre certainly makes it a credible option for a substantial number of potential buyers.

Daniel expects local interest as well as interest from farther afield “because it’s all there and ready to go”.