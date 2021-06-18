Products from Co Wicklow dairy recalled by FSAI

Consumers are being advised not to eat or drink dairy products that have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) at Dunlavin Dairy in Co Wicklow.
The move comes after FSAI further recalled all dairy products from the plant citing they were produced in an “unapproved establishment”.
FSAI says that products impacted include raw and pasteurised milk; semi-skimmed milk; buttermilk; cream; and butter.
Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers, and retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the batches were sold.
“Consumers are also being advised not to eat or drink the implicated batches,” a spokesperson added.