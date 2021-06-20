Summer reminders and checklists for milk quality

Checking your vacuum lines

If a collection jar floods at any time during the year, milk can travel back to the overflow jar and into the vacuum line.

This is a prevalent issue during peak season. If milk gets back into the overflow jar there is a plastic ball that should stop milk entering the line.

But if foam is present – it can bypass the ball and enter the vacuum line where milk residue can build up and become an issue over time.

Due to this risk, vacuum lines should be checked every two weeks, especially in dry weather.

Suppliers can ask their milking machine service technician to wash out the line. With new machines, only service technicians should wash out the lines as damage can be done to plants with use of the wrong products and methods, etc.

Other issues that can lead to high Thermoduric results are perished rubber wear and not enough hot washing/descaling.

Summer checklist for your bulk tank

Invest in a tank monitoring system to ensure it is never accidentally turned off and working correctly.

Get your tank serviced – gas topped up and compressors checked before the hot period.

Always check the bulk tank is turned on after each and every milking – make it a habit every time you pass the dairy. Put a sign in the dairy so that it acts as a reminder for everyone.

An annual bulk tank service ensures that your tank is working efficiently and effectively. Get yours done before the temperature picks up.

Look for visible ‘butter lumps’ forming on the surface of the milk? That is generally a sign that agitation or cooling capacity is not correct.

Chlorine-free detergents reminder

Glanbia suppliers must use chlorine-free detergents on bulk tanks and when washing milking machines. This is due to new EU legislation on chlorate levels. Trichloromethane (TCM), perchlorates and chlorates are all chlorine-based residues that can turn up in milk and are increasingly regulated by EU legislation and customer specification.

We remind suppliers to continue to focus on this area and don’t switch back to chlorine for any reason. From working with farmers in 2020, I have seen that the new chlorine-free detergents are working and that chlorine is no longer needed.

Only use tested and approved chlorine-free detergents. Avoid using cheaper knock-off products as we have found over time they don’t clean the tanks or machines as well as approved products.

A ‘once off’ chlorine wash in your bulk tank or machine can result in contamination of downgrading product at the sites which results in products being sold at commodity prices rather than premium markets.

Teat disinfectants and aged products Glanbia milk suppliers should also be aware that not only chlorine-based detergents can cause TCM or chlorate residues in milk.

Some teat disinfectants contain chlorine or chlorine dioxide which have been found to leave residues in milk. Suppliers should ensure when purchasing teat disinfectants that they don’t contain chlorine or chlorine dioxide.

Aged and degraded detergents that are chlorine-free but have been stored in sunlight will break down eventually to produce residues.

Key recommendations:

Use only chlorine-free detergents for milking machine and tank cleaning;

Use teat disinfectants that do not contain chlorine dioxide or other chemicals that can form chlorates;

Detergents must be used exactly as per the manufacturer’s instructions;

Do not store detergents outside or in direct sunlight;

Sufficient hot water volume and temperature is critical in the dairy to ensure an effective wash routine for the milking machine and bulk tank;

Always empty out the detergent drums fully – don’t allow a small bit to build up over time;

Lines should be pre-rinsed with hot water before detergent wash is circulated. Monitor the dumping temperature of the water to ensure that the water being used is hot enough. This should be a minimum of 55 degrees. You should aim to have an initial water temperature between 70-80 degrees.

Suppliers should ensure that all detergents used are on the Glanbia Ireland recommended list and are chlorine-free. Any others that are being used that are not on the list could cause a risk to milk quality.

Contact your local Milk Quality Manager for any more information on the topics covered:

Conor Phelan

John Fitzpatrick

Joe Kehoe