No change in Irish pig price as supply remains strong

Throughput running 3% ahead of 2020
No change in Irish pig price as supply remains strong

58,500 pigs were processed last week. File Picture. 

Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 11:02

There is no change this week in the Irish pig price which remains at €1.70 to €1.76c/kg.

Reports suggest a strong supply of pigs with throughput running 3% ahead of 2020.

58,500 pigs were processed last week although this was down from the more regular 70,000 figure, due to the June bank holiday.

A short working week causes a slight backlog in the pig processing supply chain which is easily managed, but the fact that one less working day can affect the subsequent week's supply to processors does highlight that there is no spare capacity in the pig processing sector in Ireland today.

Trade

With regard to trade, Irish farmers continue to look across the Celtic Sea to Spain where farmers are receiving above €2/kg for their pigs.

The main driver of pig imports, China, has seen a decline in pig prices for the past four months and the US pig price is now above the Chinese domestic price.

This may see a shift in the volumes of US imports into China in the months ahead.

Ireland’s percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 101% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing May 29, 2021.

Factory pig throughput in Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending June 13, 2021 was 58,552 head which was 14,796 less than the previous week and 11,899 less than in the corresponding week in 2020.

Read More

Fresh milk market remains intact despite Covid-19

More in this section

Applications for BEAM Reference Period close on Monday Applications for BEAM Reference Period close on Monday
Farmers losing patience over increased dog attacks on livestock Farmers losing patience over increased dog attacks on livestock
New Agccelerator programme launched in UCD New Agccelerator programme launched in UCD
No change in Irish pig price as supply remains strong

Products from Co Wicklow dairy recalled by FSAI

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices