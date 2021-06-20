No change in Irish pig price as supply remains strong

There is no change this week in the Irish pig price which remains at €1.70 to €1.76c/kg.

Reports suggest a strong supply of pigs with throughput running 3% ahead of 2020.

58,500 pigs were processed last week although this was down from the more regular 70,000 figure, due to the June bank holiday.

A short working week causes a slight backlog in the pig processing supply chain which is easily managed, but the fact that one less working day can affect the subsequent week's supply to processors does highlight that there is no spare capacity in the pig processing sector in Ireland today.

Trade

With regard to trade, Irish farmers continue to look across the Celtic Sea to Spain where farmers are receiving above €2/kg for their pigs.

The main driver of pig imports, China, has seen a decline in pig prices for the past four months and the US pig price is now above the Chinese domestic price.

This may see a shift in the volumes of US imports into China in the months ahead.

Ireland’s percentage of the EU price has improved and is currently 101% of the EU average price as reported to the EU Commission for the week commencing May 29, 2021.

Factory pig throughput in Republic of Ireland export plants for the week ending June 13, 2021 was 58,552 head which was 14,796 less than the previous week and 11,899 less than in the corresponding week in 2020.