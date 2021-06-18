Farmers losing patience over increased dog attacks on livestock

20 sheep were killed during a dog attack in Co Tipperary last week and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is calling for the implementation of controls for dog owners in the aftermath of the incident.

The organisation’s Sheep Chairman, Sean Dennehy has asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to implement the necessary controls “as a matter of urgency” to tackle the issue of irresponsible dog ownership.