Farmers losing patience over increased dog attacks on livestock

20 sheep were killed during a dog attack in Co Tipperary last week and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is calling for the implementation of controls for dog owners in the aftermath of the incident.
The organisation’s Sheep Chairman, Sean Dennehy has asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to implement the necessary controls “as a matter of urgency” to tackle the issue of irresponsible dog ownership.
“Farmers’ patience with the authorities on this issue is fast running out; the incident in the last week left over 20 more sheep fatalities from dog attacks in Co Tipperary.”
Mr Dennehy, meanwhile, says there has been a “significant increase” in dog attacks over the last few months and farmers are becoming more and more concerned about their livestock as a result.
“The Minister for Agriculture must advance controls and enforcements for negligent dog owners,” he continued.
“We need a single national database for all dogs in the country that identifies the dog owner who is responsible.
“There must be appropriate sanctions in place for those who fail to have their dog under control at all times, and for those whose dogs are identified as worrying or attacking livestock.
“IFA’s ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign will continue; it is highlighting the damage uncontrolled dogs inflict on cattle and sheep and the urgent need for appropriate legislation to protect farmers and their livestock.”