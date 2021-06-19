Cattle supplies continue to be tight as processors concede to price lift

"Every little helps" could be the slogan of beef finishers this week as the processors ease a shade on their grip to concede slight upward movement in the prices to producers for cattle.

Supplies of cattle available to the factories continue to be tight and the markets have lifted a shade following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on outdoor activity and the resumption of business by more of the catering trade both on the continent and at home.

It is also the time of year when there is normally more outdoor dining as we head into peak holiday season, and all of this is contributing to a bit more life in the market for beef.

Supply

On the supply side, the first of the grass finished cattle, which are normally available to the factories by late May or early June are running up to four weeks later than normal with the grass finished stock in the supply chain remaining very light.

The factories don't like a long window between the shed and grass cattle which inevitably puts more pressure on their procurement officers to source sufficient intake.

This year has been the exception to the general run and as a result putting more pressure on the plants to keep the intake flowing at the desired level to meet demand.

The factories will be hoping that the good grass growth over the past two weeks will bring forward the cattle finished off grass and offer relief on intake sooner than later.

The last thing that the processors relish is the cost of beef animal overheating at this time of the year.

With the June Bank Holiday on Monday the supply for last week slipped to 28,804 head. There were 10,262 steers, 7,818 heifers, 3,291 young bulls and 6,793 cows.

Base price

After a number of weeks on a base of 410 cents/kg for steers with a small percentage making up to 5 cents/kg more, this week the general base is much closer to 415 cents/kg with the upper end of the trade having increased to 420 cents/kg which has become necessary to get sufficient stock.

The base for heifers has moved to around 420 cents/kg with some now making a shade more at the top of the trade.

The prices on offer for the young bulls is tracking the steer price. For most of the intake they are running around 5 cents/kg behind the steer base with some deals for very close to steer price being negotiated.

The cows have also remained very firm at up to 370-375 cents/kg for the tops of the R grade cows.

The O grade cows are running at 345-355 cents/kg with the P grade cows from 330 cents/kg.