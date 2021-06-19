Life’s ups and lockdowns

When you think about it for a while, as I did this morning, the reason we have dramatically survived the lockdown is very obvious.

We are hardy professionals on that front because the pure truth is that we have been coping with even more savage lockdowns than the current version all our lives.

That's especially the reality for the silvery generations who grew up alongside this old scribe.

Ye will remember the demanding Lenten seasons which we had to endure for seven weeks annually.

Penance

Back then we were ruled by churchmen with their Roman collars who dictated that those lockdowns must be followed by all of us in pain of mortal sin.

Semi-starvation rations daily for even the hardest workers on the farmlands, no drinking or carousing of any kind, and, above all, no dancing in the ballrooms that were the happiest haunts of all for the young men and women of that era.

Ye surely remember all of that.

There were profound consequences from those imposed lockdowns.

Not alone did the marriage rates slump across the whole of rural Ireland but the showbands who provided our entertainment were silenced or, if they were star bands like the Royal, the Capitol or the Melody Aces, had to emigrate across the Irish Sea for the duration to brighten the lives of those in England.

They could drink and dance every night of the week if they wished and we envied them a lot for those seven punishing weeks back here.

I forgot to welcome ye aboard at the beginning of this sad enough epistle on the subject of lockdowns but ye know well ye are indeed welcome.

Lenten lockdown

Follow me now, if you will, to the reopening of those lively ballrooms once the Lenten lockdowns were over.

In our case we chose to cross the border between Cavan and Fermanagh to reach the legendary Ballroom of Romance located in Glenfarne, County Leitrim and splendidly operated by a returned emigrant named John McGivern.

He always had the big bands at reasonable entry prices and a good night's entertainment was guaranteed.

But there were sad enough societal factors at play once the music began that were glaringly apparent.

That too is the pure truth.

The emigration pattern in the region was such that the males at the dances outnumbered the females by a ratio of four or five to one.

Maybe even more than that sometimes.

Love

Accordingly, the rush which the young men became involved in across the floor to find a dancing partner was akin to the fabled Charge of the Light Brigade.

You could easily get knocked down in the rush. For many of the young men, unless they moved very fast, the Ballroom of Romance could easily become the Ballroom of Nodance that night.

It often happened to myself back then because I was slight and easily pushed out of the way by bigger stronger lads. Such is life both inside and outside ballrooms in the wake of lockdowns.

It is comforting in 2021, despite all our travails, that the seven weeks of this Lent passed us by with hardly any of us noticing the season that was in it.

There was no mention of one full meal and two collations, like back in the days of yore, the musicians were readying themselves for a lively summer, and there are bright lights again at the end of the tunnel for us all.

We'll leave it at that for the moment... stay safe and well until we meet again.