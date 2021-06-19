Farmers under pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions even further 

Even as farmers anticipate the effects on them of the Climate Bill currently going through the Oireachtas in recent weeks, with its target of a 51% greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030, there will be further pressure ahead when the EU ambition to reduce emissions by at least 55% eventually finds its way into national legislation.

The EU Commission is preparing to present by July 2021 an overhaul of all relevant climate legislation as part of the “Fit for 55 Package” to align with the newly proposed target.

The increased emissions reduction was raised in the Dáil recently when Dublin Bay North Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton, a former environment minister, asked his successor, Minister Eamon Ryan, for the Irish position on the new EU Fit for 55 approach.

Climate Target Plan

Minister Ryan confirmed the EU’s 2030 Climate Target Plan and climate law will raise its ambition on reducing greenhouse gas emissions to at least 55% below 1990 levels by 2030.

“Ireland fully supports the enhanced ambition at EU level. It is consistent with the national approach, as the programme for Government commits to achieve net zero emissions by no later than 2050, and a 51% emissions reduction by 2030.

“However, in the absence of the Commission’s proposals, it is not possible yet to analyse the potential impact on Ireland in terms of technical feasibility, cost-effectiveness and fairness.

"Ireland has agreed with other member states that the Commission should swiftly put forward its legislative package, together with an in-depth examination of the environmental, economic and social impact at Member State level.”

Delivery

Minister Ryan said, “It will be important that the updated EU 2030 target of at least 55% is delivered collectively by the EU in the most cost-effective manner possible, balancing considerations of fairness, cost-effectiveness and solidarity, and ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Deputy Bruton asked the Minister what the EU is seeking and what the Government's position is in relation to Ireland’s target of 43% reduction in the emissions trading system (ETS), and 30% including flexibilities, in non-ETS sectors such as agriculture.

He said his concern is, in particular, on the challenges that we face in agriculture and land use.

“At the moment there is no provision for recognising land use other than through the flexibilities. If we are to see significant progress on agricultural emissions, we will have to be in a position to pay farmers for effectively carbon farming.

"That does not seem to be in the proposals. That might emerge if agriculture entered into the ETS.

“What negotiating stance is being taken by Ireland? Are we seeking to introduce land use into this so that sequestration done on farms will be a credit against our obligations? We need to change the system that is now in place if we are to drive change in a way that reflects the phrase ‘just transition’ within the sector.

CAP negotiations

Minister Ryan said much of what happens here will depend on the outcome of the Common Agricultural Policy negotiations, which are not concluded yet.

“I will be honest in saying that I will be very supportive of new income streams that we can create to pay for nature-based or environmental services that our farming community might deliver. It is critical that the CAP negotiations help in delivering on that.”

“The Deputy will be aware that many of the regulations around land use issues are set at an international, UN level. The EU has not to date set out detailed proposals regarding sinks as well as sources of carbon.

"I expect that to change in this coming decade, and that we will start to see land use and sinks coming much more within the European system.

“From our perspective and our own targets, we are very much aligning to the UN process because that is where, in the end, this issue will have to be decided.

"In that regard, we are involved in the diplomatic arena, in looking at getting the best possible measurements of the effect of, in particular, biogenic methane to reflect the need to protect nature and to provide incomes to our farmers.

Department

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications is evaluating potential climate contributions from land use improvements to set in train the development of a land-use strategy.

Land-use offers significant potential to sequester additional carbon and may provide a new source of family farm income and rural economic benefit.

Minister Eamon Ryan has said, “With the correct policy choices in the agriculture sector, we can reward farmers for sequestering carbon, restoring biodiversity, improving water and air quality, producing clean energy, and developing schemes that support results-based outcomes.