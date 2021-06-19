‘Exceptional’ 12-acre parcel in North Kerry expected to exceed €15k per acre

An 11.7-acre non-residential holding near Tarbert in North Kerry represents a small but perfectly-formed piece of land that is already attracting strong interest, according to the selling agent Éamonn McQuinn of Tralee-based McQuinn Consulting.

“The land quality of this farm is exceptional,” says Éamonn of the property which is located in the townland of Ardrahan.

“I’d go as far as saying that it’s some of the finest land in the whole county of Kerry.

“You can grow absolutely anything on it.”

Meanwhile, there is extensive road frontage on two sides of the land, giving it a superb level of access for those thinking of buying it as an outside farm.

“I would expect that it will make in excess of €175,000,” says Éamonn.

This translates as something in the region of €15,000 per acre and Éamonn adds that he would expect it to make more than that.

“It will certainly be at the top end of the market in Kerry.”

The farm is only on the market a short time and there has already been an offer to the table, the agent confirmed.

Smaller parcels not only attract a wider range of suitors by their smaller budgets, but they also tend to attract a wider range of people, varying from the investor to the hobby farmer or the person who simply wants the land with a view to building a house on it.

“This is certainly going to test the market locally,” says Éamonn.

“It’s in a great area for land, traditionally speaking…there are a lot of dairy farmers and tillage farmers in this part of Kerry.

“I’d be very confident that it will go quickly.”