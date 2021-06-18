From the Covid jab to Cupid's arrow...let's seize the moment 

It's no surprise that I married young. When you are blessed with the looks of Travolta, the brains of Hawking and the broad bare chest of Lou Ferrigno, you will find marriage comes easily.

But not every farmer is as fortunate as me. Some struggle for years to find a suitable partner. More never do.

I was but a lad of 31 when I finally put on the suit and said "I do". And twenty years on, I'd say the same thing all over again, if push came to shove.

And while, as I mentioned earlier, I was a splendid specimen to begin with - bar being a little short-sighted and slightly bald - I still had my mishaps along love's bumpy highway.

In spite of having brains to burn, brawn, and beauty galore, some women still regarded me with disdain and ran a mile from my company.

I met my missus in Barratts Lounge bar, Coppeen village a little before the turn of the century.

In a period of time after the dreadful BSE crisis, and just before Foot and Mouth reared its ugly head.

Window of opportunity

During this window of freedom in our country, I struck it lucky in the love stakes and I often think that only for the break, the gap between the restrictions of one crisis and the beginning of the next, I may never have found love at all.

And now with our Covid-19 pandemic coming to an end, with more restrictions being lifted daily, I urge single men right across the country to seize the moment. To strike now while the iron is hot, for I firmly believe the time is right.

There is never a better time to look for romance than after a lockdown, for like an old goat with his spancil removed, most are only rearing for road.

And better again, for those over fifty who have received one Covid-19 jab and perhaps two, the next dart for you my friend could well be cupid's arrow.

I know there is silage still to be cut and possibly an old rambling bullock to be squeezed, but damn it all, there will always be work on the farm.

With regards to romance, you need to make hay while the sun shines, and I can't put it any plainer than that.

It's the year

I see 2022 as being the year of matrimony. And if you want to be included in the biggest rush to the altar since Pope John Paul said mass in the Phoenix Park back in '79 you will need to get your finest suit aired and your best shoes shined.

You will need to put your best foot forward.

For while country life has never been more appealing than it is at present, the ladies still won't be beating a path to your door without some class of encouragement.

Even the wealthy bachelors of Beverly Hills have to make an effort to succeed where love is concerned.

With the city now about as appealing as a discarded Covid-19 mask, those of us with country connections are ahead already.

And take it from me, once you announce that you hail from a part of the country where the only sound you hear is the bray of a lonesome donkey, she will be putty in your hands.

Your every word will be greeted with sighs of longing and promises of courtship.

The summer of 2021 could well be your season, so head on there with your head held high and see where it takes you.