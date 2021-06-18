Food producers welcome removal of tariffs on EU dairy products to US

Food producers on both sides of the Atlantic have welcomed the suspension of tariffs on EU dairy products into the US.

The US and EU this week agreed a truce in their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, suspending for five years one set of Trump-era tariffs which had soured relations between them.

The dispute that centered on support for aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus spread to the food markets with tariffs placed on a wide variety of products.

The two sides have been battling since 2004 in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization over US subsidies for Boeing and European rival Airbus which each argued exposed the other to unfair competition.

Agreement

They agreed in March to a four-month suspension of tariffs on $11.5bn of goods from EU cheese and wine to US tobacco and spirits, which the WTO had sanctioned.

Businesses have so far paid more than $3.3bn in duties.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the result is a very welcome one, given the impact that it has had on the Ireland-US agri-food and drinks trade over a prolonged period.

“The timing is also very positive in light of the challenges that may arise from the trade ‘agreement in principle’ announced by the UK and Australia.”

“Lifting this tariff burden in the civil aircraft dispute, which equated to €95m on impacted Irish agri-food exports of €380m in 2020, will help Irish agri-food exporters to the US as they emerge from the Covid pandemic,” the Minister said.

Ornua

The Ornua Co-Operative, owner of Kerrygold who is responsible for 90% of butter exported from the EU into the US said the tariffs represented an unwelcome and unnecessary barrier to doing business.

“We welcome today’s decision to prolong the suspension of punitive tariffs on Kerrygold in the US,” Ornua CEO John Jordan said.

“The removal of tariffs represents a unique opportunity for continued growth and further investment in the US market in line with our ambitious growth strategy.

Kerrygold

Kerrygold is currently the No. 2 butter brand with significant opportunity to further grow its market share in a 330 million consumer market.”

Kerrygold still achieved growth in the US in 2020, throughout the imposition of tariffs, due to the change in consumer behaviour as a result of Covid-19.

In 2020 Kerrygold became the preferred dairy brand of 10% of US consumers, building on the premium reputation of Irish butter among American consumers.