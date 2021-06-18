Fresh milk market remains intact despite Covid-19

The Irish fresh milk market, which takes more than 5% of the milk produced in the country, was little affected in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the annual report of the National Milk Agency, the statutory body for the regulation of the supply of milk for processing for liquid consumption in the State.
The €509 million (retail value) market contracted by 2%, to 566 million litres, because milk sales lost due to the closure of foodservice customers were not fully regained through increased milk sales through the retail and doorstep channels.
Retail sales increased by 3%, to 80% of all fresh milk sales.
Sales through foodservice fell by 29%, to 14% of total sales.
Sales through doorstep delivery grew by 26%, to a 6% market share.
Sales of 424 million litres by registered processors had a 75% share of the fresh milk market. Imports from Northern Ireland of 142 million litres accounted for the remaining 25% market share.
Of the imported milk, 83 million litres were packaged outside the State, and 59 million litres were imported into the State for processing for liquid consumption.
National Milk Agency Chairman Denis Murphy said: “Despite the extraordinary challenges posed by the pandemic, the fresh milk supply chain remained intact and operational throughout the year, due to the exceptional and commendable precautionary measures and actions of producers, processors, distributors and retailers.”
"Fresh milk continued to face a growing competitive challenge from a growing range of plant-based alternative beverages, which are not fresh, have few of the nutritional benefits of real milk, and are more expensive than fresh milk.”
Ireland has one of the highest per capita consumption of fresh drinking milk, at 115 litres per capita in 2020.