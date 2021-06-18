Fresh milk market remains intact despite Covid-19

The Irish fresh milk market, which takes more than 5% of the milk produced in the country, was little affected in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the annual report of the National Milk Agency, the statutory body for the regulation of the supply of milk for processing for liquid consumption in the State.

The €509 million (retail value) market contracted by 2%, to 566 million litres, because milk sales lost due to the closure of foodservice customers were not fully regained through increased milk sales through the retail and doorstep channels.