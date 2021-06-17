New Agccelerator programme launched in UCD

University College Dublin (UCD), through the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre, has launched a new accelerator programme dedicated to early-stage AgTech and FoodTech start-up companies.

The AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, which begins in September, is an intensive 12-week programme including two mornings per week online, that focuses on dedicated business development workshops and investor readiness training; mentoring from AgTech and FoodTech experts and business advisors; guest speakers and facilitated introductions; and AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

The initiative is being funded through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland and supports founding entrepreneurs as they build their innovative businesses into leading enterprises.

"In addition to helping participating start-ups with their commercial development, the programme will also shine a spotlight on the start-ups, enabling them to increase their visibility and attract new customers and investors and to develop new partnerships,” said Niamh Collins, Manager, AgTechUCD Innovation Centre.

“The programme team has built strong relationships with strategic players in the ag and food tech sector in Europe and in the US, which will help the start-up founders to launch their products or services into new territories.

“We now look forward to working with our first cohort on our inaugural AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme.”

James Maloney, Senior Regional Development Executive, Enterprise Ireland, added: “This programme really is the best kickstart for all start-ups in the agri and food-tech sectors.

“Ireland has and will always play a key part in shaping the future of food and science globally.

“Enterprise Ireland is delighted to support this key initiative through the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre.”