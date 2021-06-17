Getting Cork connected...

Community-driven initiative to address mobile phone coverage
Getting Cork connected...

Cellnex Ireland Managing Director Colin Cunningham launching Get Connected. File Picture. 

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 14:20
Aisling Kiernan

A new initiative aimed at improving connectivity in communities across Co Cork that are suffering from poor mobile phone coverage has been launched.

‘Get Connected’ is seeking to improve mobile coverage in the areas which need it most, by asking the communities to mobilise support to participate in the planning and delivery of mobile connectivity in their local areas.

The initiative is being supported by Cellnex, the telecoms infrastructure operator with over 1,700 telecom sites around the country.

The programme has already been successfully launched in counties Laois and Offaly and is now being extended to Cork and Kerry.

The intention is to expand Get Connected into a nationwide project supporting communities in all 26 counties and ending the scourge of mobile blackspots.

It is offering a ‘Community Call’ through its website www.getconnected.ie and will carry out a review at no cost to residents or communities.

Research 

Recent research from ComReg shows that three in four people (73%) strongly value being able to access and use their mobile phones during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The research also shows that one in four households (27%) find mobile broadband not good enough for home working at a time when it has never been more important to be connected.

“Get Connected is a real opportunity for people in Cork to have a say in what their future looks like and to come together to support better connectivity for their area,” said Cellnex Ireland Managing Director, Colin Cunningham.

“We have already been approached by communities in Cork who have seen the success of the programme’s launch in other counties and want to join in, and from today that will be possible.

“Cellnex is giving communities the firm promise that we will work with them to try to ensure that they get the infrastructure that they need.

“I hope that local communities will take this opportunity to seek an improved service and work with us to deliver solutions for their areas to end the problem of coverage blackspots.” 

Meanwhile, since its launch in 2013 Cellnex has invested over €3.5m in constructing more than 35 new telecom towers in locations throughout counties Cork and Kerry.

Read More

Farming groups say ‘flawed’ Climate Action Bill is being rushed through the Dáil

More in this section

ICMSA raises concerns around farm family model in Climate Action Bill ICMSA raises concerns around farm family model in Climate Action Bill
‘Empowering tomorrow’s farmers today’ ‘Empowering tomorrow’s farmers today’
UK Australia trade deal ‘threat’ to Irish markets UK Australia trade deal ‘threat’ to Irish markets
Getting Cork connected...

Positive news as co-ops increase May milk price

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices