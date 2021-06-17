Getting Cork connected...

A new initiative aimed at improving connectivity in communities across Co Cork that are suffering from poor mobile phone coverage has been launched.

‘Get Connected’ is seeking to improve mobile coverage in the areas which need it most, by asking the communities to mobilise support to participate in the planning and delivery of mobile connectivity in their local areas.

The initiative is being supported by Cellnex, the telecoms infrastructure operator with over 1,700 telecom sites around the country.

The programme has already been successfully launched in counties Laois and Offaly and is now being extended to Cork and Kerry.

The intention is to expand Get Connected into a nationwide project supporting communities in all 26 counties and ending the scourge of mobile blackspots.

It is offering a ‘Community Call’ through its website www.getconnected.ie and will carry out a review at no cost to residents or communities.

Research

Recent research from ComReg shows that three in four people (73%) strongly value being able to access and use their mobile phones during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The research also shows that one in four households (27%) find mobile broadband not good enough for home working at a time when it has never been more important to be connected.

“Get Connected is a real opportunity for people in Cork to have a say in what their future looks like and to come together to support better connectivity for their area,” said Cellnex Ireland Managing Director, Colin Cunningham.

“We have already been approached by communities in Cork who have seen the success of the programme’s launch in other counties and want to join in, and from today that will be possible.

“Cellnex is giving communities the firm promise that we will work with them to try to ensure that they get the infrastructure that they need.

“I hope that local communities will take this opportunity to seek an improved service and work with us to deliver solutions for their areas to end the problem of coverage blackspots.”

Meanwhile, since its launch in 2013 Cellnex has invested over €3.5m in constructing more than 35 new telecom towers in locations throughout counties Cork and Kerry.