148 acre non-residential Waterford farm expected to fetch €1.5m 

For sale with Waterford-based auctioneers DNG Reid & Coppinger, a 148-acre non-residential holding has just been put on the market.

This large farm is located in East Waterford, just 3.5km from the village of Kill and 6.5km from the village of Kilmeaden.

The sale should be well anticipated as there have not been too many farms of this size that have come on the market in recent years.

In fact, this one was on the market for a brief period just five and a half years ago. It was withdrawn and subsequently let out.

This time around, market conditions are very different and the buoyant state and strong hunger for agricultural land at the moment should result in a good level of interest.

“There have been very few farms of this kind of size in Waterford in recent times,” says the selling agent Thomas Reid, who emphasises that it is very much a case of being early days yet, with few people having had the chance to view the property up to now.

Divided

The lands are divided by the main Waterford-Kill road (R681), giving half a kilometre of road frontage on each of the two parcels.

The lesser part of the land (58.6 acres) is on the northern side of the road. This contains 40.85 acres of permanent pasture, with the remaining 17.75 acres in forestry.

On the southern side of the road, the larger parcel consists of 89.4 acres, all of which is in permanent pasture.

This portion also contains a farmyard, which contains a three-span shed, lean-to with cattle-handling facilities and an old stone cattle shed.

There is mains electricity and a private water supply that services the farm network.

Grassland is of very good quality and can be put to a variety of uses. File Picture.

The grassland is all of very good quality, according to the selling agents, and can be put to a variety of uses.

“The preference would be to sell it as one but the owner would consider it to be sold in lots,” says Thomas.

“The forestry land doesn’t have any premiums. It is approximately 25 years old and has a mixture of soft and hardwoods that can be harvested by the next owner.”

The asking price is €1,500,000 (€10,100/acre) – a reasonable expectation for what is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial holding of some considerable quality in East Waterford.