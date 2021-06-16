Marts Report: Top prices achieved as trade goes up a gear

The cattle trade went up a gear at Macroom Mart on Saturday. The turbo was applied. Some of the prices achieved in Macroom are some of the best I have seen in 2021.

Examples of there were a Charolais dry cow 865kg selling for €2,040. Five Friesian bullocks at 371kg making €820. Five Hereford bullocks at 371kg sold for €900. An Aberdeen Angus heifer 400kg made €1,160.

Friesian bullocks (always a good indicator as to the overall health of the trade) were up this week making from €1.70/kg to €2.20/kg. Dry cows sold from €170 to €1,175 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom made from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg. Continental bullocks made from €2.15/kg to €2.70/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2.30/kg to €3.70/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Fr steers 626kg 1180 5 Hr steers 371kg 900 2 Lm steers 420kg 1010 2 Ch steers 535kg 1150 1 AA heifer 400kg 1160 1 AA cow 742kg 1830 1 Fr cow 640kg 1300

An excellent trade was also reported after the sale of cattle in Kanturk. Mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report following Tuesday's sale: "We had a small sale of 390 animals including 150 calves.

"After a beautiful weekend and grass growing, customers were very anxious for cattle, with all types of cattle making unbelievable prices."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Fr steer 370kg 690 1 AA steer 383kg 830 1 Hr steer 400kg 1090 1 AA heifer 805kg 1740 1 Hr heifer 460kg 1020 1 Fr cow 540kg 1020 1 Fr cow 475kg 780

600 stock were sold at Kilmallock mart this week with the mart reporting "Prices remain very strong for every type of animals, from calf to beef."

Bullocks sold for up to €2010 a head or €2.50 per kg. Dry cows hit €1170 a head or €1.74 per kg.

Heifers hit €1620 a head or €2.40 per kg. Calves made up to €490 a head. Factory bulls made up to €1200 (paid for a Hereford bull 855kg). Dairy stock sold for up to €1520 a head.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 385kg 880 1 Sim steer 540kg 1130 3 Hr steers 547kg 1070 2 Fr steers 485kg 970 2 AA steers 635kg 1560 7 Fr steers 598kg 1460 3 Hr steers 607kg 1400

There was a time, when I was young when Sunday was the day you switched off. It was a day of rest. A day of going to Mass on Sunday morning and doing very little besides.

A day when we might watch an old John Wayne movie on RTÉ in the afternoon. Perhaps a hayfield might be turned if the outlook (weather-wise) was less than promising for the coming week. But even this practice would be rare. And as for making silage on a Sunday, forget about it! You must be joking! Six days was enough time in the week back then to make all the silage the country needed.

A Simmental weighing 770kgs born in 2016 that sold at Skibbereen Mart for €1680.

Well not anymore. Last Sunday was a day like no other. If you didn't spot a silage contractor on the move last Sunday you simply weren't in Ireland. They were everywhere.

It was the perfect storm, with farms of silage in need of cutting, supreme weather and a ready and willing staff for contractors, a staff who perhaps had been working off-farm during the week.

And while I might not be an advocate for Sunday working, you have to give credit to the hard workers who exist these days in the silage game. Seven days a week is simply not enough for such operators.

And speaking of seven days, we better return to the past week at the marts. In Bandon on Monday dry cows sold from €210 to €1020 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €183 to €400 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €458 to €1133 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €320 to €940 with their weight. Heifers made from €413 to €890 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 AA steers 560kg 1470 5 Hr steers 412kg 870 1 Sim steers 350kg 670 2 Fr steers 372kg 830 2 Ch heifers 277kg 740 1 Fr cow 680kg 890 1 Fr cow 510kg 760

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €50 to €910 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €280 to €860 with their weight. Continentals sold from €370 to €1175 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lm steers 727kg 1900 1 Ch steer 690kg 1850 2 Ch steers 435kg 1150 1 Sim cow 895kg 1740 1 Ch steer 400kg 1260 1 AA cow 775kg 1650 1 Fr cow 730kg 1160

Dungarvan mart manager, Ger Flynn, gave us this report following Monday's cattle sale. "On Monday we had a full clearance of all stock.

"There was an excellent trade with a plentiful supply of grass in the locality leading to a strong demand for cattle in the ring."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Ch steers 505kg 1280 3 AA steers 421kg 1050 3 Sim steers 441kg 990 8 Fr steers 423kg 830 7 Hr steers 438kg 980 1 Ch heifer 470kg 1120 1 Sim cow 595kg 1060

Geraldine Walsh of Ennis mart gave us this report following Tuesday's sale of calves, weanlings and sucklers.

"We had a smaller sale on Tuesday in the weanlings, but a cracking trade for both bull and heifer weanlings with both ringside demand and a large number of online bidders. The trade could only be described as strong.

"A mixed run of pairs in the suckler ring and these made up to €1,850. We had 80 calves on offer with some good calves in these and they met a fine trade. Up to €670 a head was achieved for 2 month old stock."

Weanlings Ennis Tuesday June 15th Bulls Heifers 1 BBX 355kg 1050 €2.96/kg 1 LM 350kg 1050 €3.00/kg 1 LMX 235kg 770 €3.27/kg 2 LM 312kg 960 €3.07/kg 1 CHX 370kg 1240 €3.35/kg 2 CHX 352kg 1050 €2.98/kg Calf trade Dungarvan June 14th Fr bulls €100 to €150 AA/Hr bulls €170 to €290 AA/Hr heifers €160 to €310