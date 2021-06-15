‘Empowering tomorrow’s farmers today’

21 children have died on Irish farms over the last 10 years.

And, in a bid to create awareness around farm safety and curb accidents on the farm, the Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools programme was established in association with the IFA, Agrikids and supported by FBD.

It was run in over 500 schools across Ireland this year as part of the concerted effort to improve farm safety in Ireland.

The winner - Scoil Naomh Bríd, Talbotstown, Co Wicklow - emerged victorious and the pupils were crowned by Minister of State, Martin Heydon.

The school has 76 pupils and completed the Programme across all classes.

Participation

Farmers in the area did videos on key topics and the children put on dramas and role plays that centered on farm safety.

The children’s reviews on the programme highlighted the impact it had had on them and the level of learning they had accomplished.

They even wrote about the changes they have made in their own lives and how their attitudes have changed on farm safety within the logbook.

“Well done to Agri Aware, along with Agrikids, FBD and the IFA on the Farm Safe Schools pilot which has been a tremendous success,” Minister Heydon continued.

“Changing the culture towards farm safety in Ireland is a huge challenge for us, and I believe children have a significant role to play by stimulating that conversation at home and calling out bad practise when they see it.

“Great credit is due to the pupils and their teachers for the enthusiasm and energy they all put into their projects.

“I look forward to this becoming an annual project that helps us to drive down the unacceptably high level of farm fatalities and serious incidents."

Importance

Alan Jagoe, chairman of Agri Aware added: “The quality of submissions and the evidence of learning we have witnessed over the past three months is a testament to the commitment and importance teachers have placed on this programme.

“We thank every one of them for no not only introducing these modules into their classrooms but also working to create a safer future on Irish farms by empowering tomorrow’s farmers today.

“On behalf of Agri Aware, I would like to thank FBD Trust for its support of this dedicated farm safety programme.”