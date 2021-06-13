Aim for less than 5% of lame sheep

- Sores (inflamed or reddened skin) between the digits, no smell from the sore, and sheep have become severely lame very quickly. This is most likely to be scald.
- Hoof horn lifting, foul smell, rotting in hoof, usually starting around the outside of the hoof. This is most likely to be footrot.
- Infection breaking out between the coronary band and the hoof. (that is, where the hoof meets the hair on the leg). Severe lameness and no smell. This is likely to be contagious ovine digital dermatitis (CODD).
- Injuries and infections in the joints etc are generally characterised by swelling, heat and tenderness in the affected area.
- Michael Gottstein, Teagasc head of sheep knowledge transfer.