Processors cautious about revealing their hand as lamb prices slip back 

Sales 'holding well' at the marts 
Processors cautious about revealing their hand as lamb prices slip back 

Processors are being cautious this week while sheep  sales are going well at marts. File Picture. 

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 17:00
Martin Ryan

The lamb prices are continuing to slip back at the factories although the prices and the demand at the live sales at the marts are holding up well.

Most of the processors are being very cautious about revealing their hand on what they are willing to pay for lambs again this week, continuing the pattern of uncertainty that has dominated the trade for the past fortnight.

The processors are making the point that the export markets are difficult and cannot sustain lamb coming on at the higher prices which is making it difficult for them.

Very few of the factories are willing to quote forward for supplies this week and choosing to operate on a day by day basis. Some have quoted 715-730 cents/kg as a base with the bonus for quality to be added.

Suppliers are reporting that the factories are still interested in getting lambs and willing to pay up to 750 cents/kg for supplies this week.

Mart prices were easier at the sales on Monday with small entries.

At Corrin the entry was 300 head. While the prices were a shade easier than in recent weeks there was good demand at up to €123 over for the butchers' lambs.

There was a top price of €180 for a single lamb which weighed 58 kgs, while €176 was paid for a pen of three weighing 53 kgs and a pen of five weighing 51 kgs sold for €168.

Prices for the factory type lambs slipped back to €108 over although the demand held up well.

There was 260 head at Kilkenny Mart where butchers paid up to €102 over with a top price of €158 for a pen of fourteen weighing 51 kgs. Factory lots sold for up to €102 over.

Read More

Why Irish dairy is set to change once again

More in this section

Sick pay for farm workers under new scheme  Sick pay for farm workers under new scheme 
Old man suffering from knee pain Farmers living with osteoarthritis asked to share their story
Carbery launches MSc in Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development, at UCC Carbery launches MSc in Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development, at UCC
Processors cautious about revealing their hand as lamb prices slip back 

Farmers take to the streets to highlight CAP and Climate Bill plight

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices