Processors cautious about revealing their hand as lamb prices slip back 

The lamb prices are continuing to slip back at the factories although the prices and the demand at the live sales at the marts are holding up well.

Most of the processors are being very cautious about revealing their hand on what they are willing to pay for lambs again this week, continuing the pattern of uncertainty that has dominated the trade for the past fortnight.

The processors are making the point that the export markets are difficult and cannot sustain lamb coming on at the higher prices which is making it difficult for them.

Very few of the factories are willing to quote forward for supplies this week and choosing to operate on a day by day basis. Some have quoted 715-730 cents/kg as a base with the bonus for quality to be added.

Suppliers are reporting that the factories are still interested in getting lambs and willing to pay up to 750 cents/kg for supplies this week.

Mart prices were easier at the sales on Monday with small entries.

At Corrin the entry was 300 head. While the prices were a shade easier than in recent weeks there was good demand at up to €123 over for the butchers' lambs.

There was a top price of €180 for a single lamb which weighed 58 kgs, while €176 was paid for a pen of three weighing 53 kgs and a pen of five weighing 51 kgs sold for €168.

Prices for the factory type lambs slipped back to €108 over although the demand held up well.

There was 260 head at Kilkenny Mart where butchers paid up to €102 over with a top price of €158 for a pen of fourteen weighing 51 kgs. Factory lots sold for up to €102 over.