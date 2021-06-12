'The people's stage' in the country halls

Welcome again.

Those of the silvered generation, like myself, will quickly know exactly what we're talking about when I quote the old saying that all the world is a stage, all men and women merely players, and invite ye to follow me back through the decades long gone now to the rural parish halls which provided us all with the stages of that era.

Away up in Fermanagh, back then, our parish hall was a former Nissan tin hut. It was painted green to reflect the Nationalist parish it served, was mounted atop a hill a mile away from the chapel, was equipped with a basic stage and a kitchen at one end and was named Saint Sinell's hall.

The hub and centre of parish life, especially during the long winters. And it was our stage.

I reflect now, and hear many of you agreeing with me, that the concerts in that little hall were remarkable in that the entertainment on stage did not require the performers to actually act roles.

They could simply play themselves and they did that to thunderous warm applause.

Entertainment

The local accordion players and fiddlers played on stage, together or separately, the same jigs, reels and hornpipes they played at house parties the night before and the night after. Likewise with the other performers.

Still more striking were the three-act plays which were the climax of the concerts.

My late father Sandy often produced and directed them, invariably rural theatre about disputes over land, romances that flourished despite all the odds against them, sad emigrations and tragedies.

The actors and actresses involved, our neighbours, were eerily playing themselves. I clearly recall one earthy rural drama called ‘The Lad from Largymore’ where the actors involved in bitter disputes over land boundaries and girls were living through the same realities themselves offstage.

Glory and triumph

I will never forget, though, my one moment of glory and triumph at a parish concert.

I was eleven years old, clad in short trousers and a corduroy jacket that zipped down the front to reveal a clean hand washed white shirt inside.

And I was not one bit nervous when I attached my voice to what has always been my favourite song, then and now, though the soaring treble which soared that Ulster night has long since been nicotined and aged into silence.

I'm certain many amongst ye have similar experiences from your younger parish hall concerts too but, for this week, since I'm onstage here, I will leave ye with one verse and chorus from my party piece:

‘Somewhere the sun is shining, somewhere the sun gods dwell, Somewhere in glad repining God lives and all is well, Somewhere, somewhere, beautiful Isle of Somewhere, Land of the true where we live anew, Beautiful Isle of Somewhere.’ Stay safe until we meet again.........somewhere!