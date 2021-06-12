How best to maintain cattle performing on grass this June

The phone has been busy over the last week, dairy herds have had a drop off in performance. Drops in yields and quality have been observed.

Unfortunately grass has gone out of control in most situations.

The last few weeks have been difficult, with the very wet spell causing poor graze outs. Obviously the same problem was widespread on beef farms too.

These spells of weather have a negative effect on grass availability and utilisation.

Grass is so difficult to manage at present. Keeping quality grass in front of stock is becoming a hard task.

Up until last week, getting a sufficient window to take out surplus paddocks was proving almost impossible and as a result a lot of rotations will be gone out of sync.

To get appropriate grass in front of stock, hard decisions need to be made.

Regular taking out of stronger grass may have some worrying about a grass deficit, however with current growth rates and warmer weather in the forecast, this should not be an issue.

Establishing the suitable grass quality for different groups of cattle is critical to animal performance.

Even the most experienced grassland managers are finding it hard to get grass right for cows in the current conditions.

Even if they have identified a grass surplus and decide to take it out of the rotation the weather or contractor availability won’t allow them to do it.

The cost of poor quality grass swards

As outlined above, most livestock farmers I have spoken to in the last week have significant grass surpluses, even if they don’t know it.

At this time of year, we really must walk our farms twice per week to keep an eye on growth rates and sward quality.

If the lawn needs cutting twice a week, then grass is growing fast on the farm.

Grass quality is the number one influence on animal performance in the summer.

It is, however, easier to identify the consequences of grazing unsuitable swards on a dairy farm as measurements of performance are in the tank volume daily along with milk quality tests received.

How does the beef producer measure his animal’s performance?

Apart from regular weighing, which is not easily done on many units, measurement of thrive on grass can be very subjective.

Can we get a handle on possible performance drop-off? Grass intakes decline as quality/digestibility declines. As grass DMD diminishes then so too does the intake of the grass resulting in lower total energy intakes and ultimately a decline in animal performance.

Can we identify lower intakes? If we measure grass and know what we offer cattle, then we have a better chance of identifying a decline in intakes.

Let’s learn from the experience of others, if you know dairy producers that are grazing stronger than ideal grass swards and their herd performance has declined by more than acceptable levels and your grass is similar then it is likely that your beef cattle are not performing to their optimum level either.

Signs that Grass intakes are poor

Stock will tend to do much more walking between bites of grass-looking for the nicer bite;

The tops of the grass will all be eaten with a lot of stem remaining uneaten;

They will have poor rumen fill. The space between the last rib and the hip bone on the left hand side will be hollow;

They tend to be more agitated and once you appear to herd them you will hear plenty of noise from them! Especially if you move them too early when they roar at you;

They will be more likely to try and break out of the strong paddocks. As a simple rule of thumb - paddocks that have just been grazed should still be green. If it is all yellow when cattle leave the field, it was too strong to graze in the first place.

Improving live weight gain from grass

If your grass quality is poor, then you need to address it immediately when weather conditions allow;

Consider pre mowing as a method of encouraging intakes of slightly strong swards. Pre mowing should not be a license to feed grass that should really be baled. Take out surplus grass in rotation when it is due to be grazed;

Don’t reduce fertiliser use for your rotation length-grow grass when it will grow;

Don’t hold back several fields/paddocks for wrapping on the one day as they will all be ready for grazing at the one time in the next rotation leading to another surplus;

If your grass quality is poor and you need to take out a significant area of your farm for bales to get quality back into the system, then you will need to supplement stock for a while until grass returns;

If you don’t feed cattle during a period of energy deficit it will be very hard for them to catch up to targets;

If you regularly need to take out surplus paddocks keep nitrogen application at one unit per day - this will ensure that preservation is successfully achieved in both bales and pit saved.

Weekly Checklist

All Stock

Continue Fertiliser application once paddocks are grazed. By the end of June on many farms two thirds of the grass will have grown on the farm for the year so two third of the nitrogen should also be out by then;

Plan for second cut silage with appropriate applications of fertiliser and slurry. If you want a good quality second cut aim for a five to six week cutting interval and keep nitrogen application at an appropriate level to allow you to cut then;

Grass has gone out of control on many farms - take action to bring it back to good quality swards ASAP.

Sucklers

Continue to supplement Suckled Cows at grass with Magnesium to prevent Tetany - bucket licks or add to water;

Where creep is being fed outside ensure birds are not soiling the feed;

Keep up heat detection recording - accurate dates make management a lot easier around calving. The spring breeding season is close to an end so intervention may be needed to get the last few in calf.