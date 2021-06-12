A case of dotting your I’s and crossing your T’s

Last week the Tax Appeals Commission issued their determinations in relation to an appeal by a father and son seeking to have determinations for tax in the amount of €493,267 overturned.

The case before the Tax Appeals Commission involved a farming company owned by a father and son (the appellants).

The two contended that they transferred their farming business to their farming company in 2009, yet the single farm payment applications continued to be submitted for years 2010 to 2014 in the father and son’s personal names.

Revenue furnished the Tax Appeals Commission with copies of four sales invoices issued across the years, along with seven purchase invoices also spread over a number of years which were made out in the names of the appellants jointly or singly and not in the names of the company.

It was noted that albeit the company had issued a resolution to enter a lease, no written lease existed. One of the appellants testified that they would not have entered into a formal lease agreement because they didn’t think it was necessary.

SFP

In relation to the rent payable in respect of the lands, the second named appellant gave evidence that he and the first named appellant “only took out whatever rent we needed” from the Company.

The second named appellant further testified that the appellants did not deem it necessary to inform the Department of Agriculture of the fact that they were claiming the Single Farm Payments on behalf of the Company.

It was outlined that there was a risk to cuts to the Single Farm Payment were they transferred formally and the underlying logic seemed to hinge on not informing the Department of Agriculture in order to avoid such cuts.

The payments from the Department of Agriculture had been paid into a bank account in the personal names of the appellants.

The appellants submitted that they as individuals had no entitlement to receive the Single Farm Payments and that they therefore passed the funds received on to the Company.

They submitted that they were acting on behalf of the Company in a form of fiduciary capacity and drew the payments in their own name but on behalf of the Company.

Revenue

Revenue’s view was that because the father and son received monies personally from the Department of Agriculture in connection with lands that they owned the income, rather than being assessed as trading income, could be assessed as miscellaneous income being payments arising out of property, a catchall provision set out as Case IV Schedule D type income within the legislation.

The Appeal Commissioners acknowledged that whilst the farmer and their son had per their own arguments acted in what they thought was the best interests of the company by preserving as much single farm payment as possible, by not specifically drawing the Department of Agriculture’s attention to the change in business, the effect was that the Company was never registered as the transferee or holder of Single Farm Payment entitlements and the Company was never the holder of a registered herd number.

In his summary the Appeal Commissioner held that the income arising from the Single Farm Payments for years 2010 -2014 was properly assessable on the farmer and his son, furthermore the Appeal Commissioner held that the Revenue were entitled to go back more than four years to raise assessments on the farmer and son as their income tax returns for those years did not contain a full and true disclosure of all material facts, this despite the fact that the farmer and his son believing that the income was not theirs to begin with.

Lessons

Ultimately the appellants have the choice to pursue the matter further and the decision by the Appeal Commissioners might not be the final decision but it certainly does highlight the need for a formal structured approach to company incorporation.

As the proverb goes: ‘The road to hell is paved with good intentions’.

Rather than hanging on intents, whims and meanings, it’s a lesson to all have your t’s crossed and i’s dotted.

Setting up a farming company should involve a structured approach from deciding who the appropriate persons are as directors and shareholders, the incorporation of the company, and arranging a switch over date for herd number, the entitlements, the sale of stock and machinery, and the operation of the business through its own new bank account; a switch over of employees and notifications issued to customers and suppliers.

Revenue should also be notified, both of the new company but also the cessation of the sole trade or partnership as the case may be.

Leases should be drawn up, and stamp duty returns filed to match.

Chartered tax adviser Kieran Coughlan, Belgooly, Co Cork

(086) 8678296