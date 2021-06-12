20 acre parcel of land arrives 'in calm of middle country' for €225,000

In North Tipperary, much of the land in recent years has been selling for prices below the kinds of figures that the rich pasturelands in the south of the county have been achieving.

With examples of eyebrow-raising prices becoming a little less frequent in recent months from the grasslands around Cashel and Cahir, a 20-acre parcel of land for sale near the village of Cloughjordan might be one to set a marker for quality land in this part of the Premier County.

Cloughjordan is the home town of Easter Rising leader Thomas MacDonagh, who famously described the town as “in calm of middle country”.

The price expectation of the arable holding is quite strong at €225,000 (€11,250/acre) but then, this is a holding of high quality in middle country, which has two acres that are not cultivated.

Furthermore, the moderate size of the property will ensure that it will appeal to a wide range of potentially interested parties.

It is located in the townland of Bantis, on the R491 (Nenagh to Cloughjordan road), approximately 12km northeast of Nenagh, 3km south of Cloughjordan and 22km from Roscrea.

“It’s a very good quality holding,” says selling agent Eoin Dillon of Nenagh-based auctioneers REA Eoin Dillon.

“It’s in winter barley at the moment and it’s rented out.”

Vacant possession, he points out, will be available in August after the fine crop of barley is harvested.

There is no electricity on site but there is a mains water connection to the property which is all in one field.

“There are good dairy farmers in the area so I would expect a good level of interest in it,” says Eoin, who also expects the holding to attract a number of people from farther afield for use as an outside farm with a proven record of production.

“There are two acres that are not farm-able, really,” clarifies Eoin. “It’s just a small area of waste where there was a gravel pit.

Once the current burst of silage cutting is over, it would be logical to expect the dominant dairying sector to get interested in this high-class holding.