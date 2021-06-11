Farmers take to the streets to highlight CAP and Climate Bill plight

The IFA rally has gotten underway across the country as farmers take to the streets to highlight the importance of farming and the agri-food sectors to the Irish economy.

The ‘Day of Action’ also aims to pinpoint the difficulties farmers are facing with CAP post-2020 funding, and the environmental measures being introduced as part of the Climate Bill.

IFA also wants the €1.5bn raised from the carbon tax ring-fenced for environmental schemes in Ireland and has called the Government out on its commitment to this.

The farming and food sector employs 300,000 people across the country and contributed €13.9bn in exports in 2020.

IFA’s President, Tim Cullinan, has already warned that the direction of CAP and the position of the Climate Action Bill could put an end to commercial farming in Ireland.

“We will be making a strong statement across the country today that policies must support our largest indigenous industry,” he said.

“A cohort of farmers, many of whom are the most productive farmers, are being hit with huge cuts under the CAP.

“In addition, the Climate Bill, the subsequent carbon budgets and sectoral targets could result in huge additional regulation being imposed on the same group of farmers.

“We will not accept any attempt to remove credits from our sector."

During a joint committee on Agriculture meeting regarding CAP earlier this week, Mr Cullinan pointed out that farmers “with environmentally high ambitions” will have to be rewarded for their efforts.

He also highlighted how 33% of the CAP funding here in Ireland is “already going into environmental schemes and so there should be a lesser eco-scheme for Ireland.” Meanwhile, according to the Teagasc National Farm survey just one-third of farmers in Ireland are viable.

“The EU and our own government policies are targeting these farmers and will make them unviable,” Mr Cullinan continued.

“The Programme for Government and the Climate Bill refers to taking account of the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane in setting climate budgets.

“Yet it appears that the Government now wants to walk away from this commitment.

“Farmers want to work with the Government on climate action, but there has to be real engagement.

“Setting targets without any regard for the consequences won’t work.”