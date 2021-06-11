Sick pay for farm workers under new scheme 

Farmworkers will be entitled to 10 days of sick pay under a new scheme being phased in over the next four years.
The Government’s statutory sick pay scheme will see three days per year sick pay granted in 2022, rising to five days payable in 2023 and seven days payable in 2024.
Employers will eventually cover the cost of 10 sick days per year in 2025.
It’s being phased in to help employers, particularly small businesses, to plan ahead and manage the additional cost, which has been capped.
Sick pay will be paid by employers at a rate of 70% of an employee’s wage, subject to a daily threshold of €110.
The daily earnings threshold of €110 is based on 2019 mean weekly earnings of €786.33 and equates to an annual salary of €40,889.16.
It can be revised over time by ministerial order in line with inflation and changing incomes.
The rate of 70% and the daily cap are set to ensure excessive costs are not placed solely on employers, who in certain sectors may also have to deal with the cost of replacing staff who are out sick at short notice.