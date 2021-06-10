Farmers living with osteoarthritis asked to share their story

Arthritis Ireland wants to speak to farmers about how osteoarthritis (OA) affects them, as part of its preparation for the awareness campaign BePrOActive.

The campaign aims to highlight the impact the condition has on people.

Arthritis Ireland is specifically looking at ways in which to showcase the challenges faced by members of the farming community who live with the illness.

OA, meanwhile, is a disease of the joint which results in chronic pain, limits everyday activities, and contributes to reduced quality of life.

It is the most common form of arthritis, affecting approximately 10-12% of the adult population, and most commonly affects the knees, hips, hands, feet and spine.

The number of people living with OA is increasing due to population ageing, as well as a rise in lifestyle-related factors such as obesity and physical inactivity.

Awareness

“Osteoarthritis can be a debilitating condition, but the symptoms are often invisible,” said Brian Lynch, head of communications and advocacy at Arthritis Ireland.

“This campaign is about increasing awareness and understanding of OA.

“We are working with a consultant, as well as with a dietitian and physiotherapist to give people living with the condition valuable information and tips that they can apply in their own lives.

“As part of the campaign, we are highlighting the impact of the disease on people’s everyday lives and we want to share the experiences of someone from the farming community.

“We’re conscious of the challenges facing farmers and how chronic diseases like arthritis can be so debilitating in a farm setting.”

Getting involved

The campaign will include a short video of a farmer living with OA telling their story.

The video will be published on the web and social media, and may also feature in the mainstream media.

Those interested should email blynch@arthritisireland.ie or visit www.arthritisireland.ie