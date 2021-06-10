Carbery launches MSc in Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development, at UCC

Carbery Group has launched a postgraduate student scholarship at University College Cork (UCC) that will take place over the next five years.

The move from the West Cork based international ingredients, flavours, and award-winning cheese producer, will fund The Carbery Group Scholarship for one postgraduate student annually on the Masters of Science (MSc) in Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development, at the university’s Business School.

The scholarship will also include a work placement with Carbery Group.

“The co-operative ethos is fundamental to the Carbery identity and how we operate,” said Jason Hawkins, Carbery CEO.

“We work in partnership with our farmer shareholders, and the communities in which we are based, to make sure we are contributing in a positive way to the economy, socially, and within the community.

“So we are delighted to continue our longstanding relationship with UCC and to work with Cork University Business School to support students in pursuing this unique programme, which gives participants a deep understanding of co-operatives, sustainable development and the agri-food system.

“We look forward to welcoming the student selected to Carbery when the time comes.”

Indigenous food industry

Professor Thia Hennessy, Dean of Cork University Business School added: “The Carbery Group Scholarship reinforces the historic ties that connect the Business School with Ireland’s indigenous food industry.

“The scholarship is indicative of the evolving nature of this relationship as we confront the challenges associated with placing sustainability at the heart of vibrant communities.

“By providing students with practical insights into how the Carbery Group is working to create sustainable local economies, we will both be preparing MSc Co-operatives, Agri-Food and Sustainable Development graduates to thrive in the future economy.”

Course

Meanwhile, the MSc is the only one-year masters of its kind that fully integrates co-operative approaches into the study of sustainable development and agri-food.

It is especially practical, both in work placements and in the skills developed by students.

It will also prepare graduates to work in organisations that deal with current and future socio-economic and environmental challenges including climate change, collaborative economies, and sustainable rural communities.