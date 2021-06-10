Macra calls for ring fencing 4% of direct payments for young farmers

Macra na Feirme addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine this week where its president, John Keane laid out its plans to encourage investment in generational renewal.

Mr Keane who was speaking during a discussion on CAP also called for the elimination of the five-year rule in relation to young farmers.

“The rule limits the ability for young farmers under the age of 40 to access interventions,” he added.

“All young farmers are deserving of the same level of support up to the age of 40 across all CAP measures.”

Citing the success of Macra na Feirme’s own Land Mobility Service, the new president reiterated Macra’s position that it is essential that this service is supported by Ireland under the CAP.

“The Land Mobility Service has facilitated 700 arrangements since its inception covering 55,000 acres and 140 farms in 2020,” he continued.

“Driving quantifiable change regarding generational renewal is a must for the next CAP and we firmly believe that not directly supporting the Land Mobility Service will be a major missed opportunity for Irish agriculture.”

Land mobility

Meanwhile, Macra na Feirme and the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) have successfully lobbied for the inclusion of provisions within the new CAP to enable member states to fund land mobility services across Europe.

They say the service needs CAP and Department of Agriculture support to ensure that “the viability of such a valuable tool is retained and expanded.”.

“4% of direct payments must be ring fenced for young farmers in order to ensure the viability of farming in Ireland,” Mr Keane said.

“Macra na Feirme’s position has been clear and consistent over the last number of years.

“While recognising the commitment by the Department of Agriculture under current CAP for a provision of two percent young farmers, Macra is calling for greater ambition to be set.

“Increased funding for young farmers has been shown to generate far more for both the wellbeing of farmers and more widely in rural Ireland as these young farmers are more likely to spend in their local economy through investment.

“It is imperative that 4% of direct payments are ring fenced for young farmers.

“More of the same is not going to address the issue of generational renewal.

“It is time to make bold steps to ensure the future of farming.”