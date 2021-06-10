Farmers encouraged to look after their health

Men's Health Week runs from Monday June 14 to Sunday June 20 next and Teagasc through its research, advisory, education, training, and media programmes is supporting the initiative.

And according to research carried out by the farming body, while males constitute almost 50% of the population in Ireland, they experience a disproportionate burden of premature mortality, have poorer lifestyles that are responsible for a high proportion of chronic disease, and present late to health services leading to many problems.

Research by Dr Breda Smyth MD shows that farmers in Ireland experience five times higher cardiovascular; three times higher cancer rates; and seven times higher mortality in the working age range than ‘white collar’ workers.

Lifestyle

Teagasc Health and Safety Specialist, Dr John McNamara says the organisation’s research shows that disability arising from ill health or injury massively interferes with farmer lifestyle.

“It can jeopardise the livelihood of farm families due to reduced capacity to farm efficiently and reduces income,” he added.

“Recent research indicates that farmers give health issues less attention than aspects of safety implementation.

“Men’s Health Week is a great time to kickstart a personal health initiative.

“Pick one or a couple of health initiatives that need to be worked on; there is a wide range of information available from the HSE and a farmer health booklet ‘Fit for Farming’ is available on the website.

“As the economy opens up from the Covid-19 pandemic more opportunities for both physical exercise and social engagement will be available over the summer months.

“Getting a regular health check by a medical doctor is a vital cornerstone to maintaining health as it allows issues to be monitored and picked up before progressing to serious issues.”

Health research

Meanwhile, Teagasc is currently sponsoring two PhD Walsh Scholarships on farmer health.

Diana van Doorn is researching approaches to assist farmers to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in a study called ‘Farmers Have Hearts’.

Conor Hammersley is researching the design of a farmer's health training programme called ‘On Feirm Ground’.

Both scholars are attached to the National Centre for Men’s Health, Institute of Technology, Carlow and the findings from the studies are available on www.teagasc.ie