Farmers encouraged to look after their health

Men’s Health Week is from June 14-June 20
Farmers encouraged to look after their health

Farmers across the country are being advised to check their health status as Men's Helath Week runs from June 14-June 20. File Picture. 

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 10:30
Aisling Kiernan

Men's Health Week runs from Monday June 14 to Sunday June 20 next and Teagasc through its research, advisory, education, training, and media programmes is supporting the initiative.

And according to research carried out by the farming body, while males constitute almost 50% of the population in Ireland, they experience a disproportionate burden of premature mortality, have poorer lifestyles that are responsible for a high proportion of chronic disease, and present late to health services leading to many problems.

Research by Dr Breda Smyth MD shows that farmers in Ireland experience five times higher cardiovascular; three times higher cancer rates; and seven times higher mortality in the working age range than ‘white collar’ workers.

Lifestyle

Teagasc Health and Safety Specialist, Dr John McNamara says the organisation’s research shows that disability arising from ill health or injury massively interferes with farmer lifestyle.

“It can jeopardise the livelihood of farm families due to reduced capacity to farm efficiently and reduces income,” he added.

“Recent research indicates that farmers give health issues less attention than aspects of safety implementation.

“Men’s Health Week is a great time to kickstart a personal health initiative.

“Pick one or a couple of health initiatives that need to be worked on; there is a wide range of information available from the HSE and a farmer health booklet ‘Fit for Farming’ is available on the website.

“As the economy opens up from the Covid-19 pandemic more opportunities for both physical exercise and social engagement will be available over the summer months.

“Getting a regular health check by a medical doctor is a vital cornerstone to maintaining health as it allows issues to be monitored and picked up before progressing to serious issues.” 

Health research

Meanwhile, Teagasc is currently sponsoring two PhD Walsh Scholarships on farmer health.

Diana van Doorn is researching approaches to assist farmers to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in a study called ‘Farmers Have Hearts’.

Conor Hammersley is researching the design of a farmer's health training programme called ‘On Feirm Ground’.

Both scholars are attached to the National Centre for Men’s Health, Institute of Technology, Carlow and the findings from the studies are available on www.teagasc.ie

Read More

IFA rally takes place in 26 counties tomorrow

More in this section

600 tonnes of plastic waste collected from the sea 600 tonnes of plastic waste collected from the sea
Report states an absence of data has limited the independent examination of beef prices Report states an absence of data has limited the independent examination of beef prices
Farmer picks white champignon mushrooms.Champignon production farm. Shelves rows of beds. Shampion grown mushrooms. Modern agric Concerns over mushroom sector raised with minister 
CC COVID-19 NURSING HOMES REPORT

IFA rally takes place in 26 counties tomorrow

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices