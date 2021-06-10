IFA rally takes place in 26 counties tomorrow

‘A day of action to highlight importance of farming and agri-food’
IFA president Tim Cullinan says tomorrro's day of action by IFA will highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the Irish economy.  

The IFA rally planned for tomorrow, Friday, June 11, will take place at 11am in the following counties:

  • Carlow: Tullow;
  • Cavan: Cavan Town;
  • Clare: Ennis;
  • Cork Central: Bandon, Kanturk, Midleton;
  • Cork (N): Mitchelstown;
  • Cork (W): Skibbereen;
  • Donegal: Raphoe;
  • Dublin: Swords;
  • Galway: Athenry;
  • Kerry: Tralee;
  • Kildare: Naas;
  • Kilkenny: Kilkenny;
  • Laois: Portlaoise;
  • Leitrim: Manorhamilton;
  • Limerick: Newcastlewest;
  • Longford: Longford Town;
  • Louth: Castlebellingham;
  • Mayo: Ballina;
  • Monaghan: Monaghan Town;
  • Meath: Kells;
  • Offaly: Tullamore;
  • Roscommon: Castlerea;
  • Sligo: Ballymote;
  • Tipperary (N): Nenagh;
  • Tipperary (S): Cahir;
  • Westmeath: Mullingar;
  • Waterford: Dungarvan;
  • Wexford: Enniscorthy;
  • Wicklow: Bray;

The event is being held to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.

“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming,” he added.

“We need policies that support commercial farming into the future.”

