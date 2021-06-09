600 tonnes of plastic waste collected from the sea

As a result of the Clean Oceans Initiative, over 600 tonnes of plastic waste has been collected at sea and during shore and pier clean-ups.

The Initiative aims to help Ireland’s fisheries harbours with their waste management systems in collaboration with local gear manufacturers to manage fishing gear throughout its life cycle.

Participation in the Clean Oceans Initiative demonstrates the Irish seafood industry’s commitment to sustainability and contributes towards Ireland’s responsibilities under the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the EU plastics strategy.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue has paid tribute to those working in Ireland’s seafood sector, for what he described as, “their continued efforts to reduce Ireland’s marine waste”.

He also commended Irish fishing, aquaculture and coastal communities for their achievements in helping to reduce “the plastic pollution pervading the marine environment”.

“The Irish seafood sector is a leading example of what can be achieved through collaboration,” he added.

“This collective approach is the key ingredient needed to tackle the plastic pollution pervading the marine environment.

“I am ever-impressed by the level of ingenuity being taken by the sector and this new focus to address the problem of marine waste is helping to protect Ireland’s marine environment for future generations.”

Meanwhile, The Clean Oceans Initiative is being led by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency, and is supported by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF).

Jim O’Toole, CEO BIM, added: “BIM is proud to support the work of Ireland’s fishers, aquaculture producers and other members of the seafood sector in their continued Clean Oceans Initiative activities.

“The sector has assumed a leadership role in the protection of the marine environment through marine litter retrieval.

“BIM will continue to work with industry to ensure they are prepared for new waste management requirements under impending EU legislation.”