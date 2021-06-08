Marts Report: The struggling farmer is the forgotten CAP farmer

Latest prices from Macroom, Kanturk, Kilmallock, Skibbereen and Dungarvan
At Macroom Mart on June 5 last, this Limousin cow weighing 800kg sold for €1,480.

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 21:52
Denis Lehane

I was looking at my bank account and my few cattle the other morning, wondering if anyone at all in this house will be willing to steer the old farming ship when my time at the helm is at an end.

I've always been slow to reveal the true profit I make from cattle and farming because I like to keep it a mystery. A bit of suspense. In reality, if they found out the real truth, I fear all would run a mile from the business. That is the sad reality of where many of us are at present.

And I notice that while there is a lot of shouting and roaring at present, regarding the CAP and the impact it will have on the so-called 'commercial farmer', I have to ask is there any concern at all being expressed for the struggling farmer? Is he, or she, so forgotten at this stage that they have become invisible?

What about the farming family that has been struggling, and living off CAP crumbs for a generation? Who is fighting for them right now?

This Blonde d'Aquitaine steer weighing 490kg sold for €1,150 at last Saturday's Macroom Mart.
Many commercial farmers have been raking it in nicely for the past 30 years, hence the reason why they are so commercial in the first place.

A report by Teagasc recently states that only one-third of farms are viable. Well, I'd love to know what slice of the CAP budget that one third received over the past 30 years.

Instead of concerning ourselves with the wellbeing of the comfortable third, we should be looking at the two thirds who have been left behind in every sense. The focus should always be on those who struggle, alas, in this business they have become the forgotten farmers.

It's no bother being a success if you have wads of cash to begin with. Only a fool will fail when given such an opportunity.

If CAP funds were shared evenly amongst all farmers, then we could seriously look at commercial farming in a landscape where everyone has the same opportunity to succeed.

In Macroom Mart on Saturday dry cows sold from €135 to €680 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks in Macroom made from €155kg to €608 with the kilo.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €301 to €863 with the weight. Continental bullocks sold from €320kg to €888 with the kilo. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €215 to €745 with their weight.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

2

BB

steers

652kg

1540

2

Hr

steers

687kg

1420

2

AA

steers

637kg

1500

5

Fr

steers

438kg

850

1

Lm

heifer

490kg

1070

1

Fr

cow

775kg

1290

I

Lm

cow

800kg

1480

Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report after Tuesday's cattle sale.

"Kanturk Mart was quieter on Tuesday after the Bank Holiday weekend with 360 animals including 190 calves on offer.

"We had a 100% clearance. Prices are holding firm with a lot of demand for all types of cattle."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Hr

steer

588kg

1250

1

AA

steer

295kg

720

1

Lm

steer

550kg

1250

1

AA

heifer

270kg

600

1

Hr

heifer

490kg

1150

1

Fr

cow

725kg

1080

1

Fr

cow

645kg

1060

The report from Kilmallock mart this week is certainly a positive one. The mart saw 850 stock pass through the ring with the mart reporting "cattle are the best trade they have been for years as exporters, feed lot purchasers, farmers and factory agents online and at the ringside compete for stock."

Bullocks on Monday in Kilmallock sold for up to €1,740 a head or €2.87 per kg.

Dry cows made up to €1,520 a head or €2.10 per kg. Heifers hit €1,380 a head or €2.68 per kg.

Up to €430 was paid in the calf ring for a 7-week-old Belgian Blue.

Sucklers in Kilmallock this week sold for up to €1,680 (paid for a 9-year-old purebred shorthorn and her Aberdeen Angus heifer calf) with some Pedigree Angus stock with calves at foot making up to €2,250 per lot.

On Tuesday last, up to €1,600 was paid for calved dairy stock.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Hr

steers

287kg

700

7

AA

steers

506kg

1200

2

Sim

steers

508kg

1140

2

Fr

steers

518kg

1060

4

Fr

steers

490kg

940

6

AA

steers

606kg

1470

1

Ch

steer

605kg

1430

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €80 to €720 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €245 to €770 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €235 to €545 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €280 to €745 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

AA

steers

481kg

1160

1

Hr

steer

415kg

880

1

BB

heifer

580kg

1350

2

Lm

heifers

522kg

1120

1

Ch

cow

820kg

1500

1

Sim

cow

780kg

1500

1

Hr

cow

415kg

880

Dungarvan mart manager Ger Flynn gave us this report following Monday's cattle sale.

"There was a very good trade all round for bullocks and heifers here in Dungarvan. Dry cows are holding very well also."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

6

AA

steers

444kg

1040

2

Hr

steers

567kg

1190

3

Ch

steers

390kg

950

5

Fr

steers

275kg

450

4

Lm

steers

308kg

740

3

BB

heifers

425kg

940

1

Fr

cow

715kg

1130

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op Marts had a report on Tuesday's weanling and suckler sale at Ennis mart.

"We had a smaller sale on Tuesday with just 350 on offer this week due to fine weather and farmers being at silage.

"Trade on a par with last week. Just over 90 calves on offer, most of these calves were reared and ready for grass. Friesian bulls made €160 a head. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford calves made up to €390.

"A small entry of sucklers on Tuesday and these made up to €1,870. That price was paid for a Belgian Blue cow and Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Ennis Mart 

Tuesday 8th June 

Weanling bulls 

1 Lm 290kg 860 €2.96/kg 

1 Lm 350kg 1080 €3.08/kg

2 Ch 362kg 1020 €2.81/kg 

Weanling heifers 

1 Ch 260kg 750 €2.88/kg 

2 Lm 380kg 990 €2.60/kg 

2 Hr 297kg 730 €2.45/kg 

Dungarvan 

Monday 7th June 

Fr bulls 60 to 175 

AA/Hr bulls 120 to 215 

AA/Hr Heifers 80 to 180 

Macroom 

Saturday 5th June 

FR bulls 90-240 

HE/AA bulls 155-290 

HE/AA Heifers 145-285 

Cont bulls up to 265 

Cont heifers up to 310

