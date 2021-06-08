Concerns over mushroom sector raised with minister 

IFA met with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marin, Pippa Hackett to discuss the difficulties that have emerged in the mushroom sector.

The industry is the largest horticultural sector in Ireland and has a farm gate value of €119m, of which 85% is exported to the UK.

It employs over 3,500 people and Bord Bia recently indicated that the UK market for mushrooms is growing steadily at about 2% per annum.

But due to a Supreme Court decision last year, there has been no harvesting of peat on bogs over 30ha and this has resulted in a reduction of stocks required by the mushroom industry which is heavily reliant on the high-grade peat because no viable alternative is available.

Sustainability

During the meeting with Minister Hackett, IFA’s president, Tim Cullinan highlighted how the ban on peat harvesting threatens the future viability of the Irish mushroom sector.

He also raised the issue of carbon leakage by importing peat from other countries.

“We called on the Minister to introduce measures to ensure the resumption of the harvesting of horticultural peat immediately,” Mr Cullinan added.

“It’s very contradictory and hypocritical of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Climate Action to recommend the expansion of the horticulture sector to avail of opportunities for import substitution and farm diversification, while the harvesting of the native raw material is no longer possible as a result of the court decision.

“A measure needs to be introduced that will financially incentivise the use of Spent Mushroom Compost - a key part of the agri bio-circular economy that helps to reduce dependence and use of artificial fertilisers.

“The mushroom sector is also at breaking point when it comes to labour and continues to experience severe labour shortages.

“There’s a shortage of skilled, semi-skilled and manual labour for the sector and this is having a serious effect on the efficiencies of businesses, and subsequent viability of the sector.”

Report

Meanwhile, Teagasc recently conducted an Irish Mushroom Industry Labour Survey.

One of the main findings of the report was that 1,195 new hires are required on mushroom farms in 2021.