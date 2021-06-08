Just 76 afforestation licences issued in April

Only 76 licences to allow afforestation projects were issued in April, 2021, and the average timeframe applicants waited for these licences was 11.5 months.

However, landowners interested in planting trees have been reminded that it is only plantings of 0.1 hectares (one quarter of an acre) or greater that require an afforestation licence, which must be applied for by a registered forester.

The planting of small numbers of trees in an area less than 0.1 hectare is not a “consented development”, and does not require to be treated as a plan or project under the Habitats Directive.

This means that tree planting in agri-environment schemes, such as the new Results-based Environmental-Agri Pilot (REAP) are below this threshold and do not require a forestry licence.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Pippa Hackett is working on the introduction of a scheme to promote, at scale, the planting of trees along riparian margins.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said such planting along riparian margins would combine existing agri-environment measures, such as the more than 1.5 million trees planted for the GLAS scheme, and the Native Woodland establishment scheme.

He said planting of trees has the potential to play a significant part in environmental priorities, especially water quality, biodiversity and climate.

But the individual tree planting measures included in the GLAS and REAP Schemes, for example, must be below the 0.1 ha threshold, because larger plantings require an afforestation licence.

REAP

REAP is the pilot scheme for a results-based payment approach for grasslands with complementary actions available to include tree-planting, new hedgerow planting and hedgerow gapping up measures.

It is for farmers not currently participating in other agri-environment schemes. Applications are now closed, it has been five times oversubscribed, with approximately 10,800 applications submitted from 455 advisors.

REAP participants, and advisors who submitted applications on behalf of their clients, will receive sufficient training and support from the Department and other relevant experts to allow them to carry out all works involved in the project including results-based scoring and tree planting where it is identified as a beneficial complementary action.

REAP will provide a payment of up to €12,600 to participating farms over the term of their REAP contract.

The average payment, on 10 ha, is expected to be about €5,000.

Meanwhile, Minister McConalogue has confirmed that new forestry project licence approvals slowed in April, but he predicted increased licensing in May and June, and said to be higher again.

In the week ended may 22, the Department issued 101 new licences, which was the highest week so far this year.