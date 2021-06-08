Irish AgTech startup to compete in 2021 Future Food Asia Award

Company designs robot to monitor chicken welfare in shed
Iamus Technologies team Brian Martin, Shane Phelan, Owen Grogan, Shane Kiernan, CEO; Thibaut Remark, Michael McGlynn. Picture: Colum Lynch.

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 10:05
Aisling Kiernan

An Irish AgTech startup that has developed a robot to monitor chicken welfare is competing in an international competition this week that could afford it an opportunity to enter the global market.

Iamus Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics start-up headquartered at NovaUCD, has been named as a finalist for the 2021 Future Food Asia Award.

The company is among 10 start-ups from around the world, and the only Ireland representative, selected to pitch their innovative AgTech solutions to investors, industry leaders and sector experts during this week’s conference which is being hosted virtually from Singapore.

Meanwhile, the company has developed an AI and autonomous robot solution called ‘Gallus’ that works within chicken houses to constantly monitor key welfare and environmental variables in the chicken shed.

By monitoring these variables the company’s technology allows farmers to make data-driven decisions to improve efficiency and sustainability outcomes while also improving biosecurity and animal welfare of chicken flocks.

These improvements result in higher margins through the reduction of feed costs and improvement in meat yields.

Funding 

Last year the company - which has to date raised over €1.1m in seed funding from multiple investors, including Enterprise Ireland - won the Alfie Cox Best Start-Up Award 2020 at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards run in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

“The 2021 Future Food Asia Award finals represents a massive opportunity for Iamus to raise our profile in the key Asia market,” Shane Kiernan, CEO, Iamus Technologies said.

“Iamus has already established a significant pipeline of customers in the region, including a trial commencing in Thailand later this year.

“The opportunity to pitch at the Future Food Asia Award finals to an audience that can further expand access to potential customers and investors is a massive opportunity for us to continue to deliver on our mission.

“To support further product development and our trials in Asia and Europe we are opening a funding round this June and look forward to speaking to investors who are excited to join us in our journey to bring robotics in the $200bn poultry industry.” 

The other nine finalists in the 2021 Future Food Asia Award include:

  • Allozymes (Singapore);
  • Bondi Bio (Australia);
  • Bygen (Australia);
  • Change Foods (Australia);
  • Fasal (India);
  • IXON (Hong Kong SAR, China);
  • REharvest (South Korea);
  • Senior Deli (Hong Kong SAR, China);
  • Sustainable Foods (New Zealand).

Ireland has highest agriculture emissions in EU

