Teagasc publishes ambitious 3-year strategy

‘Environmental challenges are the biggest issues facing farmers and the agriculture industry’
Teagasc publishes ambitious 3-year strategy

Teagasc says the agri-industry is facing huge challenges when it comes to climate action. File Picture.

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 16:30
Aisling Kiernan

Teagasc has published its Statement of Strategy 2021-2024 which outlines the actions planned by the organisation to assist farmers and the wider sector to adapt and respond to environmental challenges.

The Strategy also commits to establishing a National Agricultural Sustainability Research and Innovation Centre at Johnstown Castle.

Meanwhile, Teagasc plans to develop a National Agricultural Soil Carbon Observatory which will contribute to reducing national net emissions as well as laying the scientific foundations for potential “carbon farming”.

The Signpost Programme - Farmers for Climate Action - will be the main driver for the implementation of actions by Irish farmers to reduce emissions while the ASSAP Programme, and the Agricultural Catchments Programme will underpin the Teagasc strategy to address water quality.

Sustainability

Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle said the overriding ambition of the organisation for the next three years is to make sustainability ‘front and centre’ of all its activities.

“We espouse a holistic concept of sustainability that enshrines four dimensions - economic, social, environmental and innovation,” he added.

“Supporting farmers and food companies to innovate lies at the core of delivering on the ambitions for sustainability that are set out in Farm to Fork, the Programme for Government and AgClimatise.“ 

Teagasc Chairman Liam Herlihy added: “The environmental agenda is challenging in terms of reducing and adapting to gaseous emissions, improving water quality and enhancing farm biodiversity.

“Our science has led to the creation of greenhouse gas and ammonia Marginal Abatement Cost Curves.

“This science underpins public policy. But research doesn’t stand still. Our scientists are also looking to develop future technologies to address the climate challenge.”

Read More

Ireland has highest agriculture emissions in EU

More in this section

SBFI invests €7m in recycling initiatives SBFI invests €7m in recycling initiatives
IFA nationwide rally on Friday to highlight 'value of farming' in Ireland IFA nationwide rally on Friday to highlight 'value of farming' in Ireland
EPA report finds ammonia emissions are non compliant with EU standards EPA report finds ammonia emissions are non compliant with EU standards
Teagasc publishes ambitious 3-year strategy

Ireland has highest agriculture emissions in EU

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices