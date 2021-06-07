Teagasc publishes ambitious 3-year strategy

Teagasc has published its Statement of Strategy 2021-2024 which outlines the actions planned by the organisation to assist farmers and the wider sector to adapt and respond to environmental challenges.

The Strategy also commits to establishing a National Agricultural Sustainability Research and Innovation Centre at Johnstown Castle.

Meanwhile, Teagasc plans to develop a National Agricultural Soil Carbon Observatory which will contribute to reducing national net emissions as well as laying the scientific foundations for potential “carbon farming”.

The Signpost Programme - Farmers for Climate Action - will be the main driver for the implementation of actions by Irish farmers to reduce emissions while the ASSAP Programme, and the Agricultural Catchments Programme will underpin the Teagasc strategy to address water quality.

Sustainability

Teagasc Director, Professor Gerry Boyle said the overriding ambition of the organisation for the next three years is to make sustainability ‘front and centre’ of all its activities.

“We espouse a holistic concept of sustainability that enshrines four dimensions - economic, social, environmental and innovation,” he added.

“Supporting farmers and food companies to innovate lies at the core of delivering on the ambitions for sustainability that are set out in Farm to Fork, the Programme for Government and AgClimatise.“

Teagasc Chairman Liam Herlihy added: “The environmental agenda is challenging in terms of reducing and adapting to gaseous emissions, improving water quality and enhancing farm biodiversity.

“Our science has led to the creation of greenhouse gas and ammonia Marginal Abatement Cost Curves.

“This science underpins public policy. But research doesn’t stand still. Our scientists are also looking to develop future technologies to address the climate challenge.”