EPA report finds ammonia emissions are non compliant with EU standards

A new report, issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week, indicates that despite decreasing in 2019, ammonia emissions are still non-compliant with the EU ceiling and have been non-compliant for seven out of the last nine years.

The report on compliance assessment for emissions of five key air pollutants which impact air quality, health and the environment centred on ammonia, non-methane volatile organic compounds, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

While agriculture dominates emissions of ammonia, there are some encouraging signs of abatement measures being adopted at farm level, with approximately 16% of cattle slurries applied using low emission spreading techniques, avoiding over 3,000 tonnes of ammonia emissions.

There was also a four-fold increase in the use of inhibited urea fertiliser products in 2019.

Meanwhile, emissions of nitrogen oxides - primarily from transport and diesel fuelled vehicles in particular - decreased by 9.2% in 2019 as vehicle NOx abatement technologies continue to improve.

Emissions

Emissions of non-methane volatile organic compounds also decreased slightly (1.1%) in 2019 due to spirit production in the food and beverage industry, animal manures and fertilisers.

There was a 13.1% decrease in emissions of fine particulate matter due to lower heating requirements in 2019, while emissions of sulphur dioxide continued on a downward trend.

Ireland is compliant for 2019 with the emissions ceilings under the NEC Directive for nitrogen oxides, non-methane volatile organic compounds and sulphur dioxide.

A ceiling for fine particulate matter came into force last year.

“Emissions of all air pollutants need to reduce further to protect air quality and health and achieve compliance with EU emissions limits,” said Sharon Finegan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Sustainability.

“The National Clean Air Strategy, which is currently being finalised, needs to set out the proposed measures to reduce emissions.

“It is encouraging to see ammonia emissions beginning to be addressed at farm level.

“The assessment shows that Ireland can comply with the 2030 ammonia ceiling but this requires full implementation of measures in the Department of Agriculture’s AgClimatise strategy, and the National Air Pollution Control Programme.”

Emissions of Sulphur dioxide, particulate matter, ammonia and nitrogen oxides are projected to be compliant with more challenging EU emission ceilings that will apply for 2030, provided planned measures are fully implemented.

Stephen Treacy, EPA Senior Manager added: “Ireland has seen big reductions in the emissions of many air pollutants over the last thirty years, including a 94% fall in sulphur dioxide emissions and an over 60% drop in fine particulate matter emissions.

“Further emissions reductions are possible with the right measures in place.

“These measures are far reaching and require big changes in the agriculture, transport and energy sectors including switching to cleaner fuels, technology improvements in slurry application and a significant uptake of electric vehicles.

“Further measures are required to reduce non-methane volatile organic compounds emissions to meet the 2030 ceiling for this pollutant.”