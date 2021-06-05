5,000 farmers selected to participate in REAP

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that 5,000 farmers have been selected to participate in the Results Based Environment-Agri Pilot Project (REAP).

This pilot is one of the transitional measures for Irish farming and forms part of the suite of measures provided for in the 10th amendment to the Rural Development Programme (RDP) recently approved by the European Commission.

“I’m hugely excited about the REAP project as it helps us, farmers and advisors to identify the value we can bring to our next national agri-environmental scheme by trialling some measures now,” Minister Charlie McConalogue added.

“It will identify the environmental and biodiversity returns from specific farm measures while delivering a key new income to farmers.

“It will of course also provide meaningful payments to farmers with up to €12,600 potentially over the course pilot."

Applications

Meanwhile, there was “huge interest” by farmers in the scheme.

10,800 applications were received by the closing date in mid-May. This was whittled down 5,000 - more than double the original level of participation envisaged.

Selected farmers will now work with their advisors to score the land brought into REAP this year to establish its environmental and biodiversity status.

In conjunction with their advisor, farmers will undertake environmental commitments to increase the environmental value of existing farm features with the aim of improving the environmental score in year two. 

Farms with the highest scoring will receive the greatest payment.

“I was delighted to see the huge level of interest and to be able to increase the participation numbers by an extra 3,000 above the initial proposal,” Minister Mcconalogue continued.

“REAP will help demonstrate the environmental value and economic returns from specific farm measures and allows a more focused use of funding.

“This significant level of investment in developing on-farm, agri-environment measures shows the commitment of farmers and this Government to achieving our ambitious environmental goals while investing in farm incomes.

“I would encourage all farmers selected for participation to fully engage with the process by working closely with their advisor.”

