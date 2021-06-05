Macra calls on processors to support development of bull beef

10th meeting of Beef Taskforce takes place
Macra na Feirme president, John Keane. File Picture.  

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 13:00
Aisling Kiernan

Macra has called on beef processors to support the development of bull beef.

Its president, John Keane made the comments following a meeting of the Beef Taskforce on Thursday where a presentation on the current market situation and outlook was made by Bord Bia, and an overview on the current status of various EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations was provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“The sector needs ambition for the future of young beef farmers, coupled with action on the delivery of initiatives that provide multiple dividends,” Mr Keane continued.

“One such initiative that Macra has called on since the establishment of the Beef Taskforce is the development of the full potential of bull beef production.

“Despite the strong credentials of bull beef to both meet climate ambition and to protect the Irish suckler sector, bull beef continues to receive little support from processors or promotional campaigns.

“Processors need to take the lead on this issue and give confidence to bull beef farmers by providing a QPS bonus along with investing in market development.

“Bull beef should have a bonus structure on a par with prime steers and heifers.” 

Engagement

Meanwhile, agriculture Minister Charlie Maconalogue said he was encouraged to see “direct engagement between the processors” during the meeting.

“A strong, constructive engagement across the supply chain is necessary,” he added.

“I am pleased to see that the three market transparency studies commissioned by the Department are now completed.

“Notwithstanding the challenges identified in relation to data availability, these reports will act as an important starting point for further work on transparency.

“I hope that this work will be carried forward by the new Office of the National Food Ombudsman or regulator, to be established by primary legislation.”

5,000 farmers selected to participate in REAP

Farming
