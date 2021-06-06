Have you been able to maintain your dairy herd’s performance?

It’s that time of year when grazing and feed conditions change, and a lot of herds suffer a larger than acceptable production drop.

These drops can be up to 15% in one month, whereas a normal production curve should see only a 6%-8% drop per month.

Apart from grass quality changing, management should be examined carefully in this scenario.

People manage grass, it is not the cow’s responsibility.

As we know, nutrient requirements for milk production are very similar in summer as in spring, so the only change causing this milk production drop is the changing pasture base.

I must admit, I laugh each year when it is quoted that the big yield drop is due to cows being back in calf.

The embryo is not much bigger than an egg, and draws very little energy from the cow’s, consumption at this point.

This change in performance may be one of two things, or is more likely a combination of things.

Drop off in the quality of grass offered

The first factor involved in the production decline is the drop in nutrient density of the grass sward.

This relates to decreasing digestibility, as the plant matures, which occurs naturally as grass varieties are in their reproductive phase and have heading dates from mid-May to mid-June.

Even when a cow eats the same weight of feed, she doesn’t consume the same amount of energy, if the grass offered has got stemmy, or goes to seed.

In other words, there is away more energy in leaf than there is in stem. If a cow only has the capacity for the same volume of each, when less energy is consumed, less milk ends up in the tank.

The second factor is the variable Irish summer weather and its influence on perennial ryegrass growth rates. Over the last few weeks, we have seen all types of weather, and this meant variable growth conditions.

In reality, milk drops due to a combination of grass digestibility and weather.

The end product is a reduced nutrient intake by the cow, if supplementary feeding is not supplied, or strong paddocks are not skipped, and more appropriate grazing swards offered.

This reduction in nutrient intake means less production, or more weight loss.

Most of you will also have observed the colour of grass in fields lately. I have observed, through grass sward analysis, that the protein content of grass is a bit lower than normal at present, which would indicate that the poor growing conditions and cold mean that some of the nitrogen applied lately has not reached the leaf yet, resulting in a paler colour.

We saw improvement in the weather earlier in the week, but we badly need a spell of heat and sunshine to improve grass quality.

Grazing activity in stronger than ideal swards

Have you ever taken the time to just observe what your cows do, when grazing a stronger than ideal sward of grass? At this time of year, when I visit herds, we walk the farm, measure grass and I test the grass for nutrient value including dry matter, energy, protein, DMD, NDF and sugars.

Most clients are now underestimating grass covers being offered to cows, unless they do regular grass measuring. Where cows had taken a drop off in milk volume over the last week or so, covers well in excess of 2000kg are being fed, but are being eyeballed as 1500-1600s. The strong grass depresses total intake, and protein is low in this grass, which will further depress intakes.

What we all need to do is ask the cow’s opinion of their diet, as I do during all farm visits.

So, as I walk around cows these days, I look to see if 60 to 70% of the cows at rest are ruminating, and how dungs look, consistency-wise.

I also look at body condition in the herd, and any breeding information available.

One observation I always make in a herd is coat colour.

Is the black black, and the white white?

Most herds look in great order, however, many herds are reporting a sudden milk drop and butter fats have been a little low recently.

Watching cows graze, and looking at the swards in many farms, tell an interesting story. The covers being grazed are stronger than ideal. In many cases, cows only eat the top few inches of the sward, and move on to the next bite.

Essentially, the cows are being very choosy while grazin,g and are doing quite a lot of waking around, looking for the nice bite.

This activity results in a lot of time and energy being used up to consume grass, resulting in less than optimum intakes of energy, meaning either production drops or body condition drops, or both.

This will have an adverse effect on milk quality also, as lower energy intake will hit protein, while lower fibre intake will hit butterfat.

Also in the mix is the reality that if cows spend more time and effort getting the required intake of grass into them, they have significantly less time available to lie down and chew the cud, which is when they actually make the milk.

How can you reverse the milk drop?

If you have established that your grazing covers are too strong for optimum performance, you need to take action sooner rather than later.

Take out the strong paddock ASAP, obviously weather conditions are currently not ideal for making bales, but every effort must be made to make it happen.

Many will worry that too many of their paddocks would need to be taken out to get back to quality swards.

This has been an issue for many lately, various approaches have been taken.

Some staggered taking out of paddocks so that they will be ready to graze in the next rotation on different days, rather than all being fit to graze on the same day.

Others took a lot of paddocks out on the one day with the plan to commence grazing aftergrass early in these paddocks, at lower covers, while introducing a buffer feed to complement these lower covers.

That buffer doesn’t need to be complicated, good quality bale silage along with increasing levels in the parlour will suffice in most cases.

If using a mixer wagon, this can be complemented with a little straw, if available, particularly if you need to graze lush, low covers to get sward quality back on track.

Pre-mowing may also be the correct approach on many farms to get improved intakes, while improving subsequent grazing swards.

What you can’t afford to do is to stay grazing the strong swards.

The problem will just get worse, as covers will get stronger and stronger, resulting in poorer energy and protein contents, lower digestibility and intakes and an even lower volume of milk in the tank.

The next six weeks can be very demanding from a grass management point of view in trying to minimise production drops.

All pasture changes need to be monitored, and supplementing early to maintain nutrient intake is the key to maintain production over the summer period.

Keeping cows performing

Strong grass is no good for milking cows and will depress intakes and milk yield/quality. Remember that if a cow drops four litres overnight due to a poor diet, if you don’t address the energy deficit, her yield will not recover.

It’s not just four litres though! If she has 150 days before drying off, she has just lost up to 600 litres!

Given the current milk price, it would be less than wise to accept milk yield production losses.

Yes, concentrate prices have increased, but the milk price increased more.

What is an extra 600 litres worth to you, and how much supplementary feed will be necessary to make sure the cows produce this?

A short term increase in feeding may be required for a long term benefit.

Sudden drops in cow performance now may also have a detrimental effect on fertility in the herd, as energy deficits often cause lower conception or affect maintenance of pregnancy.

Monitor yield along with constituent data for butter fat, protein, lactose and urea.

All of these are the cow’s way of communicating with you.