Looks like nanny goat’s milk cures all ills...

'Miraculous' soap that can make you look 15 years younger
The suppliers of soap to the fresh-faced among us who will reap the benefits. Picture: iStock. 

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 11:00
Cormac MacConnell

Welcome once again.

I have really great news this week especially for the many amongst you regular readers who are grizzled old pensioners like myself.

Relax and relish what follows and, probably for some of you, there’s an intriguing business idea on the alternative side of life revealed as well.

The pure truth once more.

To begin, glance up above at the battered image of yours truly which illustrates this article.

I guarantee here and now that it is dreadfully out of date.

I look at least 15 years younger and fresher today than back then, because of a unique enough discovery, a few days ago, in late May.

You, too, can easily reap the benefits of that discovery especially if, like myself in later life, you have been wearing out your facial skin from the inside, and been afflicted with eczema and similar skin ailments.

That’s the surprising pure truth, too.

Before September, your family and friends will hardly recognise you at local gatherings.

Read on intently.

Miracles

The miracle happens when you begin to wash your face and body with marvellous soap made from nanny goat’s milk.

This soap, I’m reliably informed by experts, has a pH level close to that of your own old skin, and is especially suitable for sensitive skin.

Those in the know in the Big Houses of our past history used it for centuries.

Now, with a little effort, it is available to all, and my personal experience suggests that a white bar of it is worth its weight in gold.

I have an email address which I will not publish, nor contact, because of the recent cyber attack on our communications, and the existence of malware on the dark web used by criminals, which inhibited me in checking out the precise locations where we can find supplies of goat milk soap.

However those of you with more contacts than I have should immediately have some friend pay a visit to Ballyvaughan above in the magical mythical Burren region of Clare, and maybe conduct special attention to the community around the Corkscrew Hill area there.

I can say no more than that, at this juncture.

Those of you who are sick, sore and tired of the problems being experienced by trying to make a profit from either milk or beef production, will certainly be interested in the possibilities and profits likely to arise from stocking your holdings with herds of goats.

The nannies will provide the streams of rich milk which can then be converted easily (so I’m informed, anyway) into the precious soap we’re talking about.

It’s certain too, as this good news spreads, that a few bars of the soap will reap major profits.

Send some wise friend up to Corkscrew Hill and Ballyvaughan then, as soon as possible, and later let me know how ye got on with the project.

I have to leave ye now, because a friend is calling to have his old wizened face washed with the goat milk soap.

Stay safe until next week.

